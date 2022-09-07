Here’s how you can watch the Apple “Far Out” event live

The Apple “Far Out” event is only a few hours away. The company’s September event includes one of the most popular and highly-anticipated keynotes of the year. During it, the Cupertino overlord typically reveals the latest high-end iPhones and Apple Watches. This year is no different, and we’re expecting a handful of products. For starters, we likely will be seeing the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 8. Additionally, we could see an Apple Watch SE 2 and an all-new Pro model. Lastly, the company could launch upgraded AirPods Pro 2 and announce the release date of iOS 16. So, you must be wondering — how and when can I watch this exciting Apple event? Here’s what you need to know.

How far is Far Out?

The “Far Out” event goes live later today at:

West Coast: 10 AM Pacific

10 AM Pacific East Coast: 1 PM Eastern

1 PM Eastern UK: 6PM Greenwich Mean Time

6PM Greenwich Mean Time India: 10:30 Indian Standard Time

How to watch the Apple event

Just like previous Apple events, the company will be broadcasting this one live on several platforms. This way, no matter the device or operating system you’re using, you likely will be able to watch it as it occurs.

Apple’s website: Just like other recent events, “Far Out” will be available to stream live on the company’s Events website. This stream tends to be the fastest when compared to other platforms. The difference is usually a few milliseconds, though, so it’s not necessarily a big deal.

Apple’s official YouTube stream: If you’re using a Smart TV, the YouTube option might make sense the most. Additionally, this stream tends to load without buffering interruptions — even if you’re connected to a relatively slow internet.

Apple’s TV app: If you have an Apple TV device or maybe want to watch the Apple event on an iPad or Mac through a native app, Apple’s TV app is a great pick.

If the timing of the Apple event doesn’t suit you, you can always watch it after it concludes. The company makes the stream available on the same listed platforms for on-demand watching. If you’d rather just learn the highlights — instead of watching it — you can check back during and after the event for our coverage.

Which of the rumored products do you look forward to seeing the most during the Apple event? Let us know in the comments section below.