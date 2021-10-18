Here’s how you can watch Apple’s “Unleashed” Mac event

Apple sent out invitations to its “Unleashed” Mac event last week. We’re expecting Apple to announce a redesigned MacBook Pro, a Mac Mini, and potentially the AirPods 3rd Gen at the event, along with the public release date for macOS 12 Monterey. Like other recent Apple events, this event will be held virtually, and you’ll be able to stream it live.

Apple keynotes are now movie-like presentations with special effects that make them more captivating. Not only are they more entertaining to watch, but they also give Apple the space to be more original. And I do personally believe that Apple will continue to use this format, even after things go back to normal.

What time is Apple’s “Unleashed” Mac event?

Apple’s “Unleashed” Mac event will take place later today at:

West Coast: 10 AM Pacific

10 AM Pacific East Coast: 1 PM Eastern

1 PM Eastern UK: 6 PM British Standard Time

6 PM British Standard Time India: 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time

10:30 PM Indian Standard Time China: 1 PM Beijing Standard Time

There are plenty of ways to watch it, so no matter what device or platform you’re on, you’ll be able to stream it live.

How to watch the Mac event

Apple’s website: You can visit their website and watch the event as soon as it goes live.

Apple’s official YouTube live stream: If you’d rather use YouTube — maybe to cast the event and watch it on a big screen — you can set a reminder on the live stream placeholder on Apple’s official YouTube channel. Once the event goes live, you’ll be able to watch it there.

Apple Developer app: The Apple Developer app is available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS. So it’s also an option to access the live stream if you prefer it over the previous options.

Apple TV app: The Apple TV app is available on most popular Smart TVs. If you have a supported TV, you can watch the event through the app.

In case you miss the live stream, you’ll still be able to rewatch the event on Apple’s website and YouTube, so don’t worry if you miss (parts of) it.

We will also be covering the event live and commenting on the announcements as they happen. Make sure to check back during and after the stream ends for the latest we have to share.