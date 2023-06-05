Apple's first big event of this year, the WWDC 2023, starts in just a few hours at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The company is expected to make several big announcements at the event, including the unveiling of its much-awaited AR/VR headset. Apple has arranged for a special in-person experience for some developers and students at the venue, but the event will also be live-streamed for all Apple fans to enjoy.

The WWDC 2023 keynote will begin at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) with a keynote from Apple CEO Tim Cook. The event can be viewed online on a number of platforms, including the official Apple Events website. It can also be watched on the Apple Developer app on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, as well as through the Apple TV app on all supported devices. Furthermore, Apple will also stream it live on its official YouTube channel, and we're embedding the live-stream for you right here on XDA.

Apple is expected to make a host of announcements at today's event, both on the software and hardware fronts. On the software side of things, like every year, Apple will preview the next OS versions for all its platforms, meaning we will get our first official sneak peeks at iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10. Apple will also likely showcase tvOS 17 and HomePod's audioOS 17 at the event.

On the hardware side, Apple is tipped to make a number of announcements, starting with its much-hyped mixed-reality headset. The company is also expected to unveil a slew of new Macs, including the rumored 13.6-inch, M2-powered MacBook Air and two new Mac Studio models powered by the M2 Max and the M2 Ultra. However, iPhone fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the IPhone SE 4 may be disappointed, as the company is unlikely to announce it at today's event. Still, this year's WWDC is expected to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, so make sure to catch the event live right here.