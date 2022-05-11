Google I/O 2022: How to watch the company’s developer conference

Google I/O is the company’s yearly conference for developers, and it goes live in just a few hours! Last year, Google gave us a better look at Android 12 during I/O 2021. This year during I/O 2022, we will likely get an extensive preview of Android 13 — which is already in the beta testing phase. The company could also potentially reveal some new hardware during the event, such as the rumored Pixel 6A phone and all-new Pixel Watch. Ultimately, we won’t need to speculate later today, as Google will make all of the details official during the main keynote. Now you must be wondering — how and when can I watch Google I/O 2022? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the Google I/O 2022 event?

The Google I/O event goes live later today at:

West Coast: 10 AM PT

10 AM PT East Coast: 1 PM ET

1 PM ET UK: 6 PM GMT

6 PM GMT India: 10:30 PM IST

How to watch the Google event

Main Keynote

The first and main keynote of Google I/O tends to be viewers’ favorite. The company’s CEO — Sundar Pichai — will likely reveal the major announcements and changes Google has been working on in this department. You can watch it through the company’s official YouTube live stream or on the Google I/O website.

Developer Keynote

The Developer Keynote follows the main one on the first day. It is mostly aimed at developers to learn about the latest APIs and under-the-hood changes in Google’s operating systems. You can also watch it through the company’s official YouTube live stream and the Google I/O website.

The rest of Google I/O Day 1 and Day 2

Following the main and developer keynotes, Google will then hold other sessions throughout the first and second I/O days. These include a deeper dive into what’s new in Android, in addition to updates to Firebase, AR, and other Google apps. You can see the full schedule of days 1 and 2 on the Google I/O website, as well.

