Key Takeaways The Apple event, called Wonderlust, starts at 10:00 a.m. PT or 1:00 p.m. ET today. You can watch it online on Apple's website, YouTube, or through the TV app on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS.

The main focus of the event could be the iPhone 15 series and new Apple Watch models. There may also be minor updates to the AirPods Pro 2 and other accessories. The event may conclude with announcements about the release dates of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10.

For those on a slow network, the official YouTube stream offers a better viewing experience with less buffering. However, Apple's website stream is usually a few milliseconds ahead. Choose the platform that suits your internet connection and device best.

As you may have heard, there's an Apple event taking place later today! During it, we expect the Cupertino firm to reveal some new iPhones, along with other Apple products. So when does Apple's Wonderlust event start, how to watch it, and what to expect from it? Let's unpack!

How to watch the iPhone 15 event

The Apple event is taking place today at 10:00 a.m. PT or 1:00 p.m. ET. You can watch it online through one of the platforms below.

Apple's website: Just like all recent Apple events, you can watch Wonderlust as it streams live on the company's own website. This stream is usually a few milliseconds ahead of YouTube's, but it requires a fast internet connection for a reliable watching experience.

Apple's official YouTube stream: If you're connected to a slow network, then the official YouTube stream offers the best viewing experience, as it doesn't buffer as much as Apple's website. It's also ideal for those seeking to watch the event through a smart TV's YouTube app.

Apple's TV app: If you're unhappy with both Apple's website and YouTube, then you can also watch the Wonderlust event through the firm's built-in TV app on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS.

What we expect from Apple's Wonderlust event

We don't expect Wonderlust to be as jam-packed with announcements as WWDC23. This time around, the company could be focusing on two main product types during the event.

The iPhone 15 series, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apart from the boosted iPhones and Apple Watch models, we expect the company to replace the Lightning port with USB Type-C on the AirPods Pro 2. Other official accessories could receive the same treatment as well.

Lastly, Apple could also seed the Release Candidate versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 after the event concludes. And it may announce their official launch date, which is expected to be on Sept. 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET.