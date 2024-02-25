Key Takeaways Watch movies on your Atari 2600 with MovieCart for $24.99 - not DVD quality, but pretty impressive.

Encode your own movie files on an SD card using free software - no need for a separate DVD player.

Developer's motivation? "Because I can." Pushing 47-year-old console limits to play movies - time well spent!

If you were a gamer around the Xbox/PS2 era, you've likely experienced watching movies through your console. For some, the device was both the family gaming console and the DVD player all in one. But what if we got movies on consoles even earlier? This is what the MovieCart for the Atari 2600 aims to answer, and best of all, you can do it on your own console.

Watching movies on the Atari 2600 with MovieCart

This amazing piece of kit is available on Tindie (via Hackaday). For $24.99 you can purchase a board that slots into a real Atari 2600 and plays whatever movie you've loaded onto it. You can see the results in the above video; while it's definitely not DVD quality, it's still impressively good-looking for a console that was designed only to draw chunky blocks. Plus, it's apparent that Atari 2600 owners have been waiting for this day, as the device is out of stock at the time of writing with more stock on the way.

If you want to get into playing movies on your Atari 2600, here's how it works as per the Tindie page:

The movie is just a specially encoded file on the SD card, so you can encode your own files using free software with a plugin I wrote. You'll need a Mac or PC to encode the files, and an SD card reader to drag them onto the SD card. Not included is a cart (case), but the board is drop-in compatible to existing Combat-style cartridges. See my youtube video on how to encase it in your own cart, including making the label. It still works fine without the case, just plug it in bare (with the component side facing the switches!)

So why did the developer do this? On the Tindie page, their reasoning was pretty much "because I can." The developer began their work in 2017 to see if they could push the Atari 2600's graphics output to its limits. And now that he's designed a movie player for a 47-year-old console, we think it was time well spent.

