Here’s how you can watch Apple’s “Peek Performance” event

Last week, Apple sent out invitations to its antiquated “Peek Performance” Spring event. The wait is now almost over, as the event goes live in a matter of hours. We’re expecting to see new products across different device lineups from the company. These could include the rumored iPhone SE 3 (2022), a 5G-enabled iPad Air, and at least one upgraded Mac model. Just like recent events, the Cupertino tech giant is sticking to the virtual format for this one. That’s due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic that has limited how corporations can execute their presentations and announcement. We’re expecting a pre-recorded, high-quality production with movie-like special effects — rather than a real-time, live broadcast. This format makes the main keynote more engaging and fun to watch, without putting people at risk. You must be wondering, though, when and how to watch Apple’s Peek Performance event. Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Apple’s “Peek Performance” event?

Apple’s Peek Performance event goes live later today at:

West Coast: 10 AM Pacific

10 AM Pacific East Coast: 1 PM Eastern

1 PM Eastern UK: 6 PM British Standard Time

6 PM British Standard Time India: 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time

How to watch the Apple event

Apple will be broadcasting the Peek Performance events on several platforms. So no matter what device you have, you will likely be able to find an app or website of your choice.

Apple’s website: You can watch the event on the company’s website as soon as it starts streaming.

Apple’s official YouTube live stream: If you’re connected to a slow network or would rather cast the stream to a big screen, YouTube is a great choice. You can set a reminder for this event right now, and you’ll receive a notification when the time comes.

Apple TV app: The Apple TV app is available on the company’s devices, in addition to most popular Smart TVs. You can watch the event through this app if you have a supported device.

If the timing of Apple’s Peek Performance event doesn’t suit you, then worry not — you will be able to watch a recording of it on the company’s website and official YouTube channel. We will also be covering and commenting on Apple’s latest announcements as they happen — so make sure to check back during and after the event.

Which platform will you be using to watch Apple’s Peek Performance event? Let us know in the comments section below.