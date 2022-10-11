Here’s how you can watch the Meta Connect 2022 event

Towards the beginning of September, Meta announced plans to hold its annual Connect event on October 11. The company has published a schedule of events on its website, detailing the main keynote, developer sessions, and more. The event itself will take place over the course of a day, and while it hasn’t been officially listed, many expect a new piece of hardware to also make its debut.

As for now, the Meta Connect 2022 website details most of the events that will be occurring for the day. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg will start off the event with a keynote scheduled at 10 am PT, followed by a Developer State of the Union at 11:35 am. Then, access to developer sessions will be granted at 12:20 pm, followed by a final keynote by John Carmack, who is the consulting CTO at Reality Labs, at 2:30 pm. While details about the developer sessions have not been revealed, there should be plenty of useful bits of information for those that are interested.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

While it has not been confirmed, there have been rumors about a new hardware release that will be announced during the event. Meta has been working on a new high-end VR headset, and Connect 2022 would be the perfect event to showcase the product. According to a few reports over the past few months, we could finally see Project Cambria, finally, come to life. While Project Cambria has been its codename, it could arrive to consumers as the Meta Quest Pro. While not a lot is known, the headset will reportedly offer a higher quality VR experience thanks to a variety of new sensors, mainly eye, and face tracking.

If you’re interested in checking out the event, it will be broadcast on the Reality Labs Facebook page. Those that want to catch the event in VR will need to own a Meta Quest 2 and register ahead of time, as it will take place in Meta Horizon Worlds.

Source: Meta Connect