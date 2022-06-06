Here’s how you can watch Apple’s WWDC 2022 live

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 goes live in just a few hours! We’re super excited, and — since you’re reading this — we assume that you are too! There’s A LOT to look forward to, particularly this year. We’ve heard many rumors regarding Apple’s upcoming set of software updates. And based on these whispers, it sounds like WWDC22 is going to blow us away. Whether you’re anticipating iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, or all of them — you must be wondering how and when you can watch this software-focused event. Obviously, just like previous years, the event will be free to watch for all. You can stream it live as it happens, and you can access it later on through the on-demand public record.

What time is WWDC 2022?

Apple’s WWDC 2022 goes live later today at:

West Coast: 10 AM Pacific

10 AM Pacific East Coast: 1 PM Eastern

1 PM Eastern UK: 6PM Greenwich Mean Time

6PM Greenwich Mean Time India: 10:30 Indian Standard Time

How to watch the Apple event

Apple will be broadcasting this event live on many platforms. This means that no matter which device and operating system you’re using, you will likely find an option that works for you!

Apple’s website: Every year, Apple makes WWDC’s stream available on its Events website. This year is no different, and you can watch it right there using a web browser. This live stream tends to be faster than the rest by a few milliseconds — if this matters to you.

Apple Developer app: The Apple Developer app has gained support for SharePlay — allowing you to watch the event with your friends, through FaceTime.

Apple’s official YouTube live stream: The official YouTube stream of WWDC is the best option for those using slow networks. It tends to buffer faster than those on Apple servers. It’s also great for those who have Smart TVs with no Apple TV app support.

Apple TV app: The Apple TV app is yet another option for watching the event live. It’s ideal for those with supported Smart TVs as an alternative to YouTube. Of course, this app also works on the company’s devices — such as iPhones and Macs.

If the timing of this Apple event doesn’t work for you, remember that you will be able to rewatch it even after WWDC concludes. If you’d rather just know the highlights, check back during and after the main keynote — as we will be covering the company’s announcements as they occur.

What’s your last-minute feature wishlist for Apple’s WWDC 2022? Let us know in the comments section below.