The Apple Watch Ultra reflects the company's commitment to wearables over the past decade. While the latest Apple Watches are now pretty much portable computers, they weren't as advanced at first. Early editions heavily relied on iPhone connectivity to work. Initially, there was no App Store on watchOS, and it took years for third-party apps to run on these smartwatches without relying on iOS.

That is no longer the case, however, as recent watchOS updates have redefined what this accessory could do and be. And watchOS 10 could represent a new future for Apple Watches as they finally gain their independence.

The Apple Watch is already (almost) autonomous

While watchOS 10 is a great step towards autonomy, Apple has already taken some steps for its wearable in recent years. For starters, there's now an App Store, allowing users to download and run apps natively on watchOS. The process no longer requires an iPhone whatsoever. Additionally, most of the health and fitness metrics are collected by the smartwatch. While the iPhone contributes to some, its involvement is relatively trivial.

While health/fitness and being able to install apps natively are two core Apple Watch elements, there are other features users would expect from an independent smartwatch. These include the ability to download and stream music through Bluetooth earbuds, send texts and make calls, use maps, add watch faces, and make payments. Well, guess what? You can already do that on an Apple Watch and much more. It's pretty much a miniature iPhone at this point.

So what's the problem? Well, right now, you still need an iPhone to set up an Apple Watch for the very first time. While the company allows you to set up a cellular model using a family member's iPhone, there isn't a workaround that involves zero iPhones. All the Cupertino firm needs to do is allow users to sign in with their Apple IDs using the built-in watchOS keyboard.

How watchOS 10 offers a prerequisite polish

Now that we've established how powerful the Apple Watch already is, it's time to explore how watchOS 10 further supports this vision of an autonomous smartwatch. Prior to watchOS 10, the user interface was condensed and lacked personality. It was pretty much just pitch-black screens with information here and there. watchOS 10 reimagines the OS entirely.

Now, each built-in app has a vibrant, unique design that looks similar to iOS. The Apple Watch is no longer trying to show you as many pieces of information on a single screen as possible. Now, everything looks more presentable. Plus, what used to be an extension of the iPhone and a mere accessory now has its own colors to offer. It feels like Apple had been busy beefing the wearable up with features, and now that it has delivered more than the essentials, it has given it a paint job to conclude its growth journey.

That's not to mention that you can now add a bank or transit card to the Wallet app without using your iPhone. No iPhone user would willingly choose to add a card from watchOS when they can do it on the large screen. This minor addition makes me believe Apple truly envisions an independent smartwatch.

Is Apple willing to liberate its smartwatch, though?

While Apple could technically liberate watchOS at this point, the company could be intentionally avoiding that to pressure more customers to switch to iOS. After all, many hesitant Android users interested in the advanced health features of the Apple Watch buy an iPhone for this reason. And once you have an iPhone and Apple Watch, there's a high chance you'll buy other Apple products to make the most out of the ecosystem.

At the same time, many diehard Android fanatics would buy an Apple Watch if it means not needing to move to iPhone. So by liberating the Apple Watch, the company could potentially sell more units.

Ultimately, there's no way to predict what will happen, as Apple could decide to go either way. But if I could make a blind guess based on the recent changes and events, I would say the Apple Watch won't require an iPhone within three years from now.