Key Takeaways Apple Watch Series 4 may not get watchOS 11 update, disappointing some long-time users who enjoyed its advanced features and design.

Older Apple products being left off update lists is regular business for Apple, but this exclusion from the upcoming update might hit harder.

Despite Series 4 being forgotten, it laid the foundation for future Apple Watches with its innovative features and design, shaping modern Watch devices.

Apple recently announced its WWDC 2024 event for June and while the big hype surrounding the event seems to be AI, we also know that we're going to get early previews of upcoming software for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and more. While it's an exciting time with early looks for iOS 18 and watchOS 11, that also means that when these software updates are released, some older devices might not be coming along for the ride.

Today, we're getting word that a fan-favorite Apple Watch is not going to make the cut for the next round after five years of updates, which could leave owners of that watch in a bit of a pickle. The news comes from iPhoneSoft, by way of DigitalTrends, which states that the Apple Watch Series 4 may not be included as a compatible device for the upcoming watchOS 11 update.

It might be a shock to some, but this is regular business for Apple

While this doesn't come as a complete shock, since older Apple products are naturally left off update lists as years pass, this one might hit a little harder as the Apple Watch Series 4 was a product that really elevated the wearables experience when it was first released. Despite the Watch Series 4 looking similar to its predecessors, the device brought big changes to the format, with a larger display that was packed into a thinner and smaller case.

In addition, it also packed a variety of sensors to monitor one's health, like a heart rate sensor that could take ECGs, along with an accelerometer and gyroscope that can be used to detect hard falls. Furthermore, Watch Series 4 also introduced a new SiP with Apple's S4 chip that was twice as fast as the previous model. Of course, software was a big part of this release as well, with a new UI that was optimized for the larger display, providing users with a better experience.

Not to mention the introduction of Apple's stunning watches faces that had fantastic animations that melded the hardware and software experience. While the Watch Series 4 might have been long forgotten, it provided a fantastic base for future Apple Watches, and we can now easily trace the bloodline of modern devices to this earlier release. As far as what is being reported, the Apple Watch Series 5 and up will receive the latest watchOS update, along with the Watch SE and Ultra series.

Of course, we won't know for sure until Apple announces the requirements for the next update, which we should hear more about at the next WWDC, where the world will get its first glimpse at the new software and also what devices will be updated come the official release. If your device happens to not be on the list, it'll be a sad day, but luckily, you can always upgrade to a new supported model, and at the same time grab a great deal on a new Apple Watch.