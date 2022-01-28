WatchOS 8.4 fixes bug that prevented certain watch models from charging

Apple released iOS 15.3 and watchOS 8.4 to the public earlier this week. Both updates focus on security patches and critical bug fixes. For example, the iOS update fixes a bug that allowed websites to view the database names of other domains. WatchOS 8.4, on the other hand, resolves an issue that stopped certain Apple Watch models from charging. The issue is problematic because there’s no way to manually flash the update on the watch. So if your watch is already drained and won’t recognize chargers, there’s no way to turn it on to update it without visiting an Apple Store or authorized repair center.

It’s unusual for Apple to release a software update to the masses with issues as serious as the charging bug. The company beta tests its software updates for weeks before releasing them publicly. The good news is that this bug has finally been fixed. The not-so-good news is that some users have dead watches and certain Apple Authorized Service Providers have been refusing to acknowledge the issue.

Apple’s after sales service in India is absolutely PATHETIC. Here’s a thread with my recent experience – (1/10) The employees at service centres have zero knowledge about products. A “service engineer” didn’t know what battery health is. He thought it’s same as battery level. — Sumukh Rao (@RaoSumukh) January 5, 2022

In the Twitter thread above, my colleague Sumukh describes his bad experience at an authorized service center in India. He made his visit before the company released watchOS 8.4 and confirmed the presence of the bug. It’s unclear whether users with dead watches caused by the watchOS 8.3 charging bug will be able to get free replacements or not — now that Apple has publicly acknowledged its existence.

Did the watchOS 8.3 charging bug affect you? If so, what options did your local Apple Store offer you? Let us know in the comments section below.