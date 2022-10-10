Apple releases watchOS 9.0.2, fixes Spotify, microphone issue, and more

Today, Apple released iOS 16.0.3 to the public, bringing many bug fixes and improvements to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro. In addition to the iOS update, Apple also delivered a new update for its watches with watchOS 9.0.2. The latest watch update doesn’t pack new features but does bring many bug fixes.

With the latest watchOS update, users will finally be able to stream Spotify directly from their Apple Watches. The feature has been compromised since the watchOS 9 update in September, and, as a workaround, required users to either download their music to the watch for offline play or stream it directly from their phone. Furthermore, the new update also fixed microphone issues for Watch Series 8 and Ultra users. The issue caused the microphone to become unresponsive and would even stop working entirely in some instances. Lastly, the new update fixed snooze alarm notifications and syncing issues for Apple Wallet and Fitness services.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

With the introduction of watchOS 9, Apple brought many new features to supported Apple Watches, giving older watches a pretty good refresh. The software update brought features like new workout views, medication tracking, and enhanced sleep-tracking metrics. Of course, there were also new watch faces and accessibility features, along with a new low-power mode and compass trackback feature. If you have yet to install the latest version, you can do so as long as you have an Apple Watch Series 4 or higher or an SE or SE 2 model. The Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra come with watchOS 9 by default.

To update your Apple Watch, make sure it is supported first, then head to the Watch app on your iPhone, then to the General section, and then to the Software Update menu. You should be able to refresh the menu and see the latest update. In order to perform the update, your watch will need to be charged to at least 50 percent.