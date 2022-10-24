After weeks of beta testing with developers and enthusiasts, watchOS 9.1 is now available as a stable, public release. Here's what's included in it.

Apple first revealed watchOS 9, along with iOS 16, during WWDC22 in June. Following around three months of beta testing with developers and enthusiasts, the company then released them to the public in September. However, the initial X.0 versions packed many bugs and lacked some of the promised features. watchOS 9.1 is now available as a stable release to the public worldwide. It includes support for the new Matter Smart Home standard, an improved battery life on select Apple Watch models, and more.

watchOS 9.1 Changelog This update includes improvements for your Apple Watch. Battery life extended during Outdoor Walking, Running, and Hiking Workouts with the ability to reduce the frequency of heart rate and GPS readings on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra

Music can download while Apple Watch is off charger using Wi-Fi or cellular

Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems This update also includes bug fixes for your Apple Watch. Voice feedback of average pace during Outdoor Run may be incorrect

Chance of rain estimates shown in Weather app may not match estimates on iPhone in current location

Hourly weather complication may label times as AM during PM hours

Time duration displayed during Strength Training Workout may not advance for some users

VoiceOver may not announce app name prior to reading notification when receiving multiple notifications READ MORE

As the official changelog above reveals, watchOS 9.1 is mostly a bug-fixing update. Notably, though, it allows users to download music to their watches without needing a charger. Prior to this, the only way to dowland songs from Apple Music was through plugging the wearable into a power source. It additionally introduces Matter support for Smart Home interoperability and fixes a number of bugs — which Apple has highlighted above.

To download watchOS 9.1, place your compatible Apple Watch on its charger. Afterwards, launch the Watch app on your iPhone, click on General, tap Software Update, and finally hit the Download and Install button.

Do you run beta watchOS builds on your Apple Watch? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.