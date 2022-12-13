watchOS 9.2 is now available to Apple Watch users around the world. It introduces some neat additions, including the Race Route feature and more.

Apple launched watchOS 9 back in September, after initially revealing it during WWDC22. This year, the small OS introduced even smaller changes. Apart from new watch faces, medication records, improved sleep tracking metrics, and a richer Workout app, there's not a lot of excitement on the user-facing side. Nonetheless, the company has been working on minor updates to bring some more additions and fix leftover bugs. watchOS 9.2 is now available to the public, after many weeks of beta testing with developers and enthusiasts. It brings support for automatic running track detection, the Race Route feature, and more.

watchOS 9.2 Changelog watchOS 9.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including: Outdoor Run workout now automatically detects when you arrive at a running track and provides track specific metrics

Race Route lets you compete against your previous performance in Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, and Outdoor Wheelchair Workouts

New custom Kickboxing algorithm in the Workout app for more accurate metrics

Noise app displays when environmental sound levels are reduced while wearing AirPods Pro (1st generation) and AirPods Max with active noise cancellation

Apple Card users with a Savings account can now check their balance in Wallet

Family Setup users can be invited to the Home app to control HomePod speakers and smart home accessories, and unlock doors with home keys in Wallet

Accessibility support to visualize when Siren is in use on Apple Watch Ultra

Improved response time and accuracy of hand gesture controls for AssistiveTouch and Quick Actions

Crash Detection optimizations on Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Fix for bug that causes display of incorrect watch time immediately after dismissing an alarm in Sleep Focus

Fix for bug causing interruptions to mindfulness sessions READ MORE

As the full changelog above highlights, watchOS 9.2 doesn't bring plenty of visual changes or features to the table. Nonetheless, many users will appreciate the ability to automatically detect running tracks, the Race Route feature that lets them compete against their previous records, and the improvements included in this build.

To update your Apple Watch:

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Tap on General .

. Select Software Update .

. Give the page a few seconds to refresh.

Click on Download and install after the update appears.

after the update appears. Make sure you keep your Apple Watch connected to a power source until the installation process concludes.

Do you use any of watchOS 9's new features? Let us know in the comments section below.