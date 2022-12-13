Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Apple launched watchOS 9 back in September, after initially revealing it during WWDC22. This year, the small OS introduced even smaller changes. Apart from new watch faces, medication records, improved sleep tracking metrics, and a richer Workout app, there's not a lot of excitement on the user-facing side. Nonetheless, the company has been working on minor updates to bring some more additions and fix leftover bugs. watchOS 9.2 is now available to the public, after many weeks of beta testing with developers and enthusiasts. It brings support for automatic running track detection, the Race Route feature, and more.

As the full changelog above highlights, watchOS 9.2 doesn't bring plenty of visual changes or features to the table. Nonetheless, many users will appreciate the ability to automatically detect running tracks, the Race Route feature that lets them compete against their previous records, and the improvements included in this build.

To update your Apple Watch:

  • Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.
  • Tap on General.
  • Select Software Update.
  • Give the page a few seconds to refresh.
  • Click on Download and install after the update appears.
  • Make sure you keep your Apple Watch connected to a power source until the installation process concludes.

Do you use any of watchOS 9's new features? Let us know in the comments section below.