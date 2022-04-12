watchOS 9 to bring redesigned watch faces, Blood Pressure feature delayed until 2024

The Apple Watch is one of the best wearables currently available on the market. Whether you’re interested in its fitness features or other handy ones that aren’t health-related, it’s a device that truly packs a lot of technologies in its tiny chassis. However, for the past few years, watchOS updates haven’t been very interesting — relatively speaking. Apple tends to focus its efforts on the iPhone by delivering feature-packed iOS updates. This mundane cycle could potentially be changing with this year’s watchOS release. Apple is reportedly working on refreshing its watch faces, introducing an improved Power Reserve mode, and more in watchOS 9. Considering users still can’t create their own watch faces, the redesigned, built-in ones should bring some excitement to the table later this year.

watchOS 9

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on refreshing its watch face library in watchOS 9. This anticipated addition could be accompanied by several new features and tweaks. These include a revamped Power Reserve mode and notable improvements to the Health app. Right now — when in Power Reserve — users can only access the time on their Apple Watches. watchOS 9 could change that and expand the features and apps that people can use when they’re in this mode.

With health being an Apple Watch focal point, the company could be adding more health-related features in watchOS 9. Gurman’s report states that these will include expanded sleep tracking, medicine management, and new features revolving around women’s health. We could also be seeing more workout types and additional running metrics in this upcoming release.

Upcoming hardware

When it comes to the hardware, Apple has also been busy making some developments to its watch. We learned few months ago that the company could be working on a blood pressure monitor. However, it seems like we won’t see this sensor on the watch before 2024. The Cupertino tech giant is reportedly facing issues related to its measurement accuracy. When/if released, Mark expects the feature to provide high blood pressure notifications — rather than actual numbers.

In the hardware department, Apple is also working on a body temperature feature for its watch. We could be seeing this as soon as this year. However, just like the blood pressure expectations, the feature will likely just provide generic notifications — not actual numbers. Initially, this addition could aim at fertility planning, rather than determining unusually high body temperatures.

Apple will likely reveal watchOS 9 during the main keynote of WWDC22 — which is taking place on June 6. As for the hardware, the company typically releases new Apple Watch models during its Fall iPhone events. This year’s lineup could include an affordable SE model, a regular model, and a rugged model for extreme sports. We could additionally be seeing satellite communication capabilities for emergencies.

What’s your feature wishlist for watchOS 9? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Bloomberg