watchOS 10 overhauls the navigation system on the latest Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch Ultra. This means that the gestures and buttons you used to utilize on watchOS 9 may no longer work as expected, as the actions have been remapped. Worry not, though. We're here to tell you exactly what each button and gesture now do.

Apple Watch physical buttons

Starting with the Apple Watch's physical buttons:

Rotating the Digital Crown now brings up the new widgets and allows you to scroll through them.

Clicking the Digital Crown once opens the App Library.

Double-clicking the Digital Crown shows recently-opened apps.

Clicking and holding on to the Digital Crown triggers Siri.

Clicking the Side button opens/closes the Control Center.

Double-clicking the Side button shows your Apple Wallet cards.

Clicking and holding the Side button brings up the Power menu.

Gestures on watchOS 10

Moving on to watchOS 10 gestures on the main screen:

Swiping up from the bottom now shows the new widgets instead of opening the Control Center.

Swiping down from the top reveals the Notification Center, just like on watchOS 9.

Swiping left and right no longer switches between the different watch faces you've added.

Tapping and holding on to the watch face's center allows you to edit the existing watch face, add new ones, or delete them — as is the case on watchOS 9.

That's it! That's all you need to know about the new gesture and navigation system on watchOS 10. While you may get confused when you first update your Apple Watch, your muscle memory will eventually catch up and get used to the new system. Ultimately, Apple rarely makes significant tweaks to a device's core controls. So rest assured that changes as big as these are likely won't occur again anytime soon in the watchOS department.

Personally, I dislike that a swipe-up now shows the widgets instead of the Control Center. That's because I use the latter more than the former, and a swipe is easier and faster than a Side button click. Though, humans adapt, and we're all going to be just fine with this overhaul.