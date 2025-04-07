Whipping up containers for weird and obscure services can be a lot of fun when you’ve built a new home lab. But once you’ve put together a self-hosted suite comprising dozens of containers, you might have a hard time managing them.

Having spent a lot of time with containerized services, I must admit that updating containers is my least favorite home lab maintenance task. Luckily for me, I’ve got a self-hosted Watchtower instance that takes care of container updates, and here’s everything you need to know to run it on your home server.

Related 5 of the best upgrades for your home server PC Level up your home server's capabilities by arming it with these useful components

What’s Watchtower, anyway?

And why should you use it?