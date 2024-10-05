XDA reviews include processors, graphics cards, motherboards, entire systems, NAS, SBCs, software, and everything else considered "tech". You won't typically see us cover specific smart products such as home appliances, and televisions, among other categories. Water bottles are one such product stack, at least until WaterH reached out about the company's insulated Boost stainless steel liquid storage device. If there's one thing we're all guilty of, it's not drinking enough water throughout the day. That's where the WaterH Boost comes into play.

What makes the WaterH Boost worth considering is the premium feature set and companion app. Available for Android and iOS, this app connects to the water bottle and synchronizes consumption data, which can then be shared with other health apps. As for the bottle itself, your water stays cool for seemingly forever and the Boost (and app) will bug you regularly if you don't intake much fluid. Drinking the recommended amount of water daily is vital to avoid potential health issues. For those who gaze at a screen for hours at end, the WaterH Boost can be useful in staying relatively healthy.

Price, specs, and availability

The WaterH Boost launched for $70 but can be found at a more reasonable $50. That's still a considerable sum of money for a water bottle, but this is a premium device with insulation and other features that can be found on other expensive bottles. To keep liquid cool, WaterH uses a double vacuum wall and a stainless steel construct for durability. A capacity of approximately 900ml is excellent for keeping topped up throughout the day and the app will automatically determine how much you should consume based on a few parameters.

Specifications Brand WaterH Capacity 900 ml Material Stainless Steel Insulation Double wall vacuum

What I like

I was honestly initially as skeptical of the WaterH Boost as you are of this review. Do I need something else to keep topped up with charge? Thankfully, the Boost from WaterH has a fairly beefy 450mAh battery pack and low power draw, allowing the bottle to last longer than a week. To help keep your favorite beverage cold or hot, the double wall vacuum can maintain temperatures for up to 24 hours. The full stainless steel design is durable and feels great in the hand. The finish isn't smooth either, making it easier to grasp while out and about. Available in black, blue, white, pink, and purple, you can choose a WaterH Boost that best matches your personality.

To help keep your favorite beverage cold or hot, the double wall vacuum can maintain temperatures for up to 24 hours.

The main steel section of the bottle is as you'd expect from an insulated closed-top liquid container. The lid is where all the magic happens, rocking a small LED touch display and integrated RGB strip around the bottom. When calibrated and synchronized with the companion app, the WaterH Boost will start flashing lights at you every 30 minutes to take some water. Notifications will be sent through the app and wearables with the necessary permissions set. It's a friendly nudge that you still need to drink water, which can often be pushed back when you're busy smashing skulls in Mount & Blade or typing up documents.

Close

Setting everything up was painless. Simply wash the bottle, charge it up, fill it with water, connect it to the app, configure a few settings, and you're ready. The app is pretty feature-rich too. As well as handling the synchronizing of data from the bottle, the app can show all the collected data by filtering through days, months, and years. All WaterH products can be updated from here too (and yes, even the WaterH Boost can receive firmware updates!) and you'll earn Water Points, which can be redeemed for WaterH products or support charitable causes.

What I don't like