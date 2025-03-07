Deciding which graphics card will power your gaming or AI PC is a big decision. Whether you go for an AMD, Nvidia, or Intel GPU, you'll need to weigh the specifications, compatibility with your hardware, budget, and even software features. GPUs are complex pieces of hardware, and the drivers and the software package they come with can be just as important as the silicon specs. The software from all three makers does the job of controlling your graphics card's settings, but they're not equal, and there are a few important features that the AMD Adrenalin software has that the Nvidia app is missing.

5 Works under more conditions

AMD Adrenalin doesn't need a permanent internet connection

One thing I noticed recently is that the Nvidia app has a habit of not showing content on its many tabs and pages if you don't have an internet connection. Some of this is cosmetic, like missing icons on the games and apps settings page, but some pages, like the one with Nvidia rewards, are just blank if you don't have internet. I've heard from other people that sometimes the games and apps settings page is also blank without internet, and that's a problem because those optimizations are one of the key selling points of the app.

I've not once seen the AMD Adrenalin app have the same issues. The only parts that don't show up without internet access are the occasional adverts, which you can turn off anyway. Every other feature (other than livestreaming, of course) is accessible at all times, with the correct icons and other UI elements.

4 User-friendliness

Nvidia needs two apps, AMD only needs one

There are often comments about the Adrenalin interface being too cluttered or too hard to find settings, which I can understand to some degree, even if AMD has spent considerable time rearranging it for easier use. But you know what really breaks user-friendliness? Having to use multiple apps to control your GPU.

There's the Nvidia app, the Nvidia Control Panel, and, at one point, GeForce Experience, so you had three apps to contend with. Even with features being moved across to the Nvidia app, you have a situation like Windows 11 settings where some links open another program, or send you to Nvidia's website to download another program. It's frustrating when everything is right there in the AMD Adrenalin app, without having to download anything or think about what you might need or which app to open.

3 For overclockers

Adrenalin has deeper and more granular control for overclocking