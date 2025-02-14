While macro pads are nothing new, they are becoming increasingly popular. A lot of this is down to gamers and streamers using them, but they can be quite helpful for almost anyone with a computer. If you find yourself having to open the same program all the time or do any repetitive tasks, a good macro pad could save you a lot of time and effort and increase your productivity.

Once upon a time, macro pads were plain and boring and looked like odd-shaped little keyboards. Now, they can come with screens, keys, dials, and more, giving you the ultimate customization to make your PC needs easier. Some may complain about the time it takes to set a macro pad up, but once you have, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

6 Control Audio and Video

Simple yet effective

One of the standard things most macro pads are set up to do is control your media. This can include turning the volume up or down and even muting it completely. Macro pads can also play, pause, stop, and skip music tracks or episodes of a TV series. Having something that allows you to control your media easily can be a game changer for many people and is only one of the many benefits of a macro pad.

5 Normal keyboard shortcuts

Making mundane tasks even easier

Some keyboards have macro keys to use shortcuts, but many don't and this is where a macro pad comes in. Even things like copy and paste can be moved over to a single key on a macro pad, instead of the need to hit multiple keys on a keyboard. You can even set it up to scroll through web pages, change your monitor's brightness, zoom in and out on your screen, or even open up the emoji menu in the current program you are using. If your keyboard can do it, in most cases, so can a macro pad.

4 Game binds

Crafting and building made easy

Yup, if you play games where skills are needed to help you advance and level your character, a macro pad can make this much easier. You can bind it to do several in-game tasks. For instance, if you need to chop a tree down, instead of continually clicking the mouse, set your macro pad to do it. The same goes for crafting items, carrying out magic spells, and just about anything you need. While some actions may be more helpful than others, you can use a macro pad to pretty much do anything in a game you need.

3 Repetitive tasks

Turning boring into fun

Well, I'm not sure about turning it all into fun, but you can still make it easier. This includes anything from adding multiple signatures to your emails to quickly adding the same sentence or two to the same email. Find yourself typing "As per my last E-mail" a lot? Well then, set it to a key on your macro pad and save yourself some time when needed. You can even set a key on your macro pad to just lock your PC so no one can use it while you are not around.

2 Open Programs

A time and space saver

This is a big one for me and probably the task I do the most with my macro pad. You can use it to open a program on your PC. Macro pads like the Loupedeck Live and Stream Deck have small little screens on their buttons so you can even set the program's logo to the key of your choice. Not only does this make opening them a breeze, but it also means you don't have to clog up your desktop with a load of apps and programs, giving you a cleaner look.

1 Photo and Video editing

Making those harder tasks, easier