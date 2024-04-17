Key Takeaways Set up your own DIY security system with a NAS to save money on monthly subscriptions.

Protect data by encrypting storage pools and storing everything locally on a NAS.

A NAS is versatile, running surveillance packages, media streaming services, and more for a technologically savvy household.

A network-attached storage (NAS) system can store data and run various services. One such application is home surveillance and general security. Many of the best NAS brands such as Synology, Asustor, and QNAP have surveillance packages that can be run alongside other services to transform your general storage server into a powerful security center. Here are all the ways a NAS can help keep secure your home.

1 Set up a DIY security system

Home security systems have been around for decades but usually involve a monthly subscription. Even Amazon's Ring alarm ecosystem offers such a paid service yet a humble NAS enclosure can save you some money. Instead of paying for a monitoring service or installation, you can purchase IP cameras from your favorite tech retailer, install them around the house, and connect everything to your NAS.

You can check on the live feeds from anywhere in the world, so long as your enclosure is configured to allow for external connections. Even if you're on holiday, your NAS can alert you to movement detections and provide snapshots of recorded footage. The software that powers this is usually included with the NAS or available as a free download. NAS brands will provide IP camera licensing, usually one or two for free, which can be bought and used for each additional camera.

Additional apps can be installed on a NAS, such as Home Assistant. These can often allow you to configure a home surveillance system without costing a penny. In the case of Home Assistant, you can connect just about every smart device inside the home so you know what everything is doing at any given moment.

2 Protect your data

Photos, backups, documents, and more

By encrypting storage pools, you can shield your data from malicious parties. You can also help protect other family members by securing their data and moving it from cloud services. Not only does a NAS allow you to take back control of your data, but it stores everything locally, so you need to be on your LAN to gain access to the enclosure and even then things aren't made easy for unauthorized parties. NAS brands offer their own mobile apps and complimentary software to achieve this.

There are also some excellent third-party alternatives such as Nextcloud and PhotoPrism for storing general files and photos. Everything can be synchronized with your devices and automatically moved to the NAS for safekeeping. As well as physically securing (and monitoring) your home, you can now help protect your family in the digital world. The best part is you can save a lot of money with multiple cloud services being canceled in favor of a NAS and some free apps.

A NAS is incredibly versatile

A NAS enclosure can run a surveillance package and connect to cameras and other hardware, but it can also run a media streaming service. It's possible to run a technologically savvy household using a single server, be it a small Raspberry Pi or a Synology NAS. You can ensure all devices are backed up, photos and other sensitive media are kept safe, and the home is protected by multiple cameras that can be viewed from anywhere in the world. If an already available app doesn't do what you need, you could even learn to build and deploy your own!