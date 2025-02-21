Deciding between an AMD and an NVIDIA GPU comes down to a whole host of factors. While budget and features are certainly among the most important considerations, you might not have considered the software ecosystem that each brings to the table. AMD's Adrenalin software and the new consolidated NVIDIA app both offer detailed graphics customization, overclocking controls, and a slew of other features integrated with their respective GPUs.

While they both have plenty of strengths, NVIDIA excels in a few key areas where AMD has yet to catch up. So, just in case the software is an important factor in which the GPU brand you go with, here are a few ways the AMD Adrenalin app falls short of the new NVIDIA app.

4 AI Enhancement

Nvidia holds the edge in AI-fueled features