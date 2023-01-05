The Apple Watch can seemingly do it all, including helping you when you're locked outside and just want to eat your food in peace!

New Year's Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year. People worldwide gather with their families and closest friends to eat, drink, sing, and dance to celebrate the beginning of a fresh year. Typically, I celebrate with my best friends since I live abroad away from my family. This time, though, I felt like spending a quiet night on my own to binge-watch some comedies, listen to soothing music, and generally avoid disgustingly-crowded places.

It was 11 p.m. when the cravings hit. I ordered and paid online for some fried chicken and patiently waited for the doorbell to ring. Around 30 minutes later, the delivery guy arrived, and I rushed to the building gate to unlock it and take the goods. As always, I wore my house robe and didn't bring my keys, wallet, or phone. I typically just leave the house door open since accepting deliveries takes mere seconds. However, for the first time in over nine months, I returned to find that the house door, somehow, had been shut.

I panicked. I tried heading to my backyard through the building hall, but I had locked the door separating my bedroom and backyard earlier that evening. My flatmate was hours away in a different part of the city and wasn't planning to return that night. The neighbors were also seemingly away, and I couldn't go anywhere without my ID and some proper clothes. All hope seemed lost. Then, it finally occurred to me that I was wearing my Apple Watch. I use the Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS, but I could depend on it to send texts and make calls since my iPhone and router were nearby. I used dictation to text my flatmate and eventually called him. We tried a few methods to open the door, but he finally remembered leaving his room's window unlocked. This wouldn't have occurred to me in a million years.

So instead of eating my fried chicken locked outside on the stairs, I got inside, all because I had my Apple Watch. You can, in fact, use a lot of smartwatches to avoid ending up in a similarly ridiculous situation.

Texting and calling

If you have an Apple Watch model with an active cellular plan, you can text anyone through SMS or iMessage regardless of your iPhone's whereabouts. If you have a Wi-Fi-only variant, you can iMessage people if you're connected to Wi-Fi and SMS them if your iPhone is nearby. Obviously, texting from the small screen is impractical, but it's a solid solution during urgent scenarios.

If you'd rather avoid typing on the tiny screen, you can use dictation (as I did) to send messages, or you can call anyone through your carrier or FaceTime. Like texting, FaceTime Audio works with a Wi-Fi connection, even if your phone is away. For a phone call through your carrier, you will need either a cellular Apple Watch model or your iPhone to be nearby. And make sure you have a locksmith's number saved in your address book.

Locating your iPhone

2 Images

Close

If you aren't sure where you left your iPhone or house keys, you can depend on the Find My watchOS app to locate them on the map and ping them. All you have to do is connect your watch to any Wi-Fi network for internet access. To find physical objects like keys, though, you would need an AirTag attached.

Apple AirTag Apple AirTag Apple's AirTag offers a low-cost, reliable solution when you need to track an object. It integrates into the Find My network, which allows it to be detected by millions of other Apple devices. See at Amazon See at Apple

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring Apple's Leather Key Ring offers a pocket to insert your AirTag and a metallic loop to attach your keys. You will need to buy the AirTag separately, though. See at Amazon

Controlling your smart home

If you depend on a house lock with HomeKit or Home Key compatibility, you can respectively unlock it through the Home or Wallet apps on your Apple Watch. This way, with a tap on your wrist, you can enter your house and then worry about finding your lost iPhone and physical keys later.

What if you don't have an Apple Watch?

If you're not an Apple user but have other recent smartwatches, then you may be able to replicate some of these tasks with your Wear OS device and Android phone. For example, if you have a Pixel Watch with an active cellular plan, you can message and phone people while your Android smartphone is away. If you have a Wi-Fi-only smartwatch, you may still be able to call people if your Android phone is within Bluetooth range.

However, locating your Android phone won't be as easy because there's no official way to view the Find My Device map using your watch. Instead, you can ping it by swiping down on the watch face and clicking the Find my phone button. Note that the smartphone must be within Bluetooth range to ring. You can similarly depend on Tile or Galaxy SmartTag trackers to locate your lost keys, but still will need to depend on your phone for information.

Lastly, if you're using a Wear OS smartwatch, you may be able to control your compatible lock through the watch's Google Home app or the Samsung SmartThings app on supported models. You can also explore whether your smart lock's brand can tie in with IFTTT automations, which you might be able to run through the dedicated IFTTT Wear OS app.

All this is to say we should not take smartwatches for granted or perceive them as unnecessary accessories. You only realize how valuable they are when you least expect it, and they can help you in the most unpredictable ways. For example, we always read stories about the Apple Watch detecting certain medical conditions early on or saving lives through Fall/Crash Detection and Emergency SOS. However, this powerful smartwatch is also a lifesaver in a metaphorical sense. Had I not worn it on New Year's Eve, I would've slept that cold night on the building hall's floor and started my new year on bad terms with the universe.