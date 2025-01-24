The Benchy model is not just a test print. It’s an incredible tool that helps you diagnose and improve your 3D printer. It’s designed to push your printer’s limits and test all sorts of things, like overhangs, bridges, and accuracy.

By using Benchy, you can figure out what’s going wrong and make changes to your printer settings so you can print better. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced maker, Benchy can help you make your printer work better and try new things. Let’s explore how Benchy can make your 3D printing experience awesome.

11 Try out new ideas for fun projects

A multitude of Benchy remixes and accessories help fuel creativity