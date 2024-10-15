Lenovo's lineup of ThinkPad laptops has largely stood the test of time. Laptops have changed a lot over the last few decades, but the ThinkPad brand has been a pinnacle of consistency — for better or worse. From the famous (or infamous) trackpoint to the rugged and practical design language, it's easy to point out a Lenovo ThinkPad in the crowd. While I wouldn't recommend a great ThinkPad to everyone, the legacy of ThinkPads — which were initially made by IBM but have been under Lenovo's stewardship for nearly two decades — lives on in mainstream Lenovo laptops.

I've reviewed many laptops from Lenovo this year, ranging from thin-and-light convertibles to budget gaming laptops, all the way up to flagship machines costing thousands of dollars. They're consistent, even across sub-brands and product lines. I think that consistency, in part, derives from the character of ThinkPads. These five ThinkPad attributes help make mainstream Lenovo laptops some of the easiest to recommend.

5 Battery life

Close

ThinkPads are known for their big batteries and reliable battery life. That was true even before the company debuted the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x with a Snapdragon X processor packing all the efficiency and battery life benefits of Arm architecture. Every time I use a Lenovo laptop, I'm impressed by the battery. That includes one of my daily-drivers: the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. Despite having two screens that eat up power like nothing else, I can reliably get a few hours of dual-screen work productivity done before needing to find an outlet.

4 Durability

Lenovo laptops stand the test of time — just like ThinkPads