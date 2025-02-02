Intel has a bad reputation when it comes to modern CPUs. The 14th Gen Intel Core launch wasn't great and the CPUs had numerous issues. Our own Lead Technical Editor Adam Conway had to endure months of watching his poor 14900K slowly decay. Still, Intel wasn't going to let this defeat the company and in 2024 we saw the release of Arrow Lake and the Core Ultra 200 series of desktop chips. They were a substantial upgrade over the 14th Gen Core predecessors, notably for thermals, but it wasn't the launch Intel needed. Still, there are some reasons you should consider picking an Intel Core Ultra CPU.

4 Amazing performance for video editing

Attention, all creators! Intel is still king of productivity. That's not to say AMD processors cannot be used inside workstations as they absolutely can and the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is an absolute beast of a chip. But in our extensive testing, we still found the Core Ultra 285K to be the champion of our creator and productivity tests, trading blows with the outgoing 14900KS, without melting or causing too much system instability. A primary concern from me around the new socket is support from Intel before moving on to the next great thing. AMD is nailing chipset and socket support and I hope Intel takes note.

