We need SSDs to run our laptop operating systems, store installations and apps, and back up our precious photos, documents, and multimedia files. However, nothing lasts forever, and the flash memory cells contained within SSDs have a limited lifespan and degrade as data is deleted and written onto them.

Most SSDs have a Terabytes Written (TBW) rating as a guideline for how long they will last, and it's worth keeping track of its usage if you don't want to risk losing your valuable data. Monitoring your drive's health is critical to maintaining optimal laptop performance and preventing degradation and data loss on your old external SSDs. These five ways to check how long your SSD will last will help keep your information safe and ensure you don't have any unwanted failures.

5 CrystalDiskInfo

Free and user-friendly