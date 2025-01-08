The DNS servers from your ISP turn an easy-to-remember xda-developers.com address into its unique IP address. There are multiple reasons for using a different DNS service. You may want something that improves performance while browsing, you might want to host your own DNS server at home, or you want site-blocking capability. Getting the most out of your DNS service takes trial and error, but this list should help you choose an alternate that works for you.

5 Run a benchmark test

Determine the alternate DNS speed

Gibson Research Corporation is a trusted brand in computer security. To test for speed, GRC offers the free DNS Benchmark utility (the pro version offers more features). Run the free version of the utility to benchmark hundreds of name servers and determine the fastest one. The quickest one depends on your geographic location. However, this tool doesn’t test your ISP's DNS servers, which could be the fastest. Once you understand the speeds, you can change your PC's DNS settings until you get the best results.

4 Check DNS Provider Speed with DNSPerf

Find an alternate with more zip

It’s best to look for DNS servers with the fastest response times. Alternative servers like Cloudflare and Google Public DNS are featureless and meant to be fast. So, you can use a web-based tool like DNSPerf to compare provider latency time. It’s an online tool that gives you access to speeds and uptimes for various services worldwide. You can also narrow them down geographically.

3 Configurable Parental Controls

Get an alternate DNS that helps protect kids

If you are looking for more than speed, you might want to consider something with configurable features like site blocking and parental controls. If so, you can look at something like OpenDNS Home. This service touts loading sites faster than your ISP, website filters, malware prevention, content filtering, and blocking phishing sites.

Neustart DNS, formerly UltraDNS, also offers these types of protection. However, unlike OpenDNS, Neustart DNS does not promise to not sell your data, so keep that in mind while considering your options.

2 Privacy options you control

Roll your own DNS server for complete control

If you aren’t happy with different free alternate DNS options, you might want to create your own instead. For example, if you want more control over your DNS, you can create a self-hosted DNS server with Unbound, which you run from home. With a self-contained server, you have better privacy, improved latency, and the ability to run your domains locally. A project like this isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you are a DIYer, you can have a better alternate DNS system and more control. In addition, if you are a tinkerer, consider making a DNS server from a Raspberry Pi. When you set up your own DNS server, another cool thing you can do is block DNS requests for ads and trackers. Yup. No ads on your home network devices. So, rolling your own server might be an option if you are experienced with networking.

1 Keep trying alternate DNS services

Trial and error is essential

All alternate DNS services aren’t created equal. For instance, some have more features and functionality, while others are fast. However, all the testing in the world isn’t going to help you know which one to choose until you try it in the real world. You can run the DNS Benchmark utility, but a non-listed alternative DNS might be the best solution.

Finding the best alternate DNS service

If you are new to trying out alternate domain name services, try a no-frills, fast one at first, like Google Public DNS (8.8.8.8) or Cloudflare (1.1.1.1), and see if they improve browsing speed. Or, use a tool like DNSPerf or DNSBenchmark to find the fastest DNS for your location and try them. If you want parental features, use something like OpenDNS Home. Or, if you want to take things to the next level, create your own DNS server at home. It’s also important to remember that, in the end, your ISP’s DNS may be the fastest based on server geography. However, if privacy concerns you, you might want to stick with an alternative.