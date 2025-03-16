There are several types of 3D printers, and picking the right one for your needs is essential. The most commonly used 3D printers use different types of polymer-based filament, heating it and laying down layers of melted material to construct your model. However, other materials are also used, including powders and liquid resin fused or cured to make your creation.

Understanding their differences makes matching your priorities with each printer’s capabilities easier. Some people may value affordability and readily available materials, while others may prefer high-resolution prints and broad material compatibility. By exploring these technologies with an open mind, you can determine which method best supports your goals.

Type of 3D printer Material used Average cost Best used for Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Thermoplastic filament $150+ Functional prototypes, articulated toys and fidgets, practical household items Stereolithography (SLA) Liquid resin $150+ Miniature models, detailed prototypes, dental or medical applications Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Powdered nylon or polymer blends $3,499+ Strong, functional prototypes, end-use parts Digital Light Processing (DLP) Liquid resin $350+ Parts with fine details, jewelry, dental and other precision-based applications

4 Focus on straightforward FDM printing

Explore cost-effective features with minimal maintenance and broad material choices