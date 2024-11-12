Cloud computing is changing everything about how we use technology. The files that used to be stored on our computers can now be stored in remote locations and accessed at any time from wherever you are, but the implications of using cloud technology go beyond simply changing where files are stored. The mere ability to have files stored in the cloud changes a lot about how we work and think about managing those files.

Here are a few key ways in which cloud technology is changing how we think about storing files.

6 Remote access

Files aren't just where you have your computer

The most obvious benefit of cloud storage is being able to access your files from anywhere. Of course, you can store your files in a cloud service provider like oneDrfive or Google Drive and access them from any device that's connected to the internet.

Even if you don't store your files in the cloud per se, remote access to files or apps is still enabled by cloud-based solutions. You can use a solution like Microsoft Remote Desktop or TeamViewer to connect to a PC back at the office and access your important files while you're out and about. Remote access is paramount to so much of what we do today, and one of the biggest changes that cloud technology has brought us.

5 Security

Protecting cloud files is very different

When we used to store files exclusively on our computers, extensive antivirus and anti-malware solutions were necessary to help keep those files safe from attackers. But you can't really install apps in a cloud storage service like OneDrive, so when you adopt one of these services, you relinquish that control over how your files are protected.

That's not to say your files aren't safe, of course. Cloud storage providers have security protections and systems that usually far exceed what most people would enforce on their local machines. It's impossible to access your cloud files without the password to your account, and hacking Microsoft's or Google's servers is no trivial task like it might be for a local PC. On the flip side, a breach of these servers could expose data for millions of people, while local storage is usually only vulnerable to attacks that are more specifically targetting an individual or company.

However, you do lose direct control over how your files are protected, and you kind of just have to trust cloud providers to keep them safe. Most people are fine with that compromise, but some may be more hesitant.

4 Hybrid storage

The best of both worlds

Cloud storage is a great solution for many things, and it's very scalable, so it's an easy way for large businesses to expand their storage capabilities without invesitng time and money into acquiring new servers and setting them up. But some things just can't be reliant on an external cloud solution you have no control over.

For business-critical data, local storage is still preferred because you need to have access to it quickly and without being dependent on potential availability issues from cloud providers. That's why many companies have introduced hybrid cloud storage solutions, where the most critical data is stored on premises, while more general data is on the cloud so you can easily expand as needed and some money on infrastructure.

To some extent, this is also applied to our daily lives. The operating system, apps, and many important files are stored locally, but some things may be more useful in the cloud.

3 Data backups

The cloud can give you peace of mind

You never know when your main computer is going to stop working, or when it might get lost or stolen, and that's why it's immensely important to keep backups of your data. Back in the day, the only way to do this was to buy a spare hard drive (or set up a NAS) and copy your files over to it. This worked great, and it kept all the files in your direct control, which was a plus.

But with the advent of cloud storage, backups have taken on a new form that's generally more convenient. Simply upload your files to a cloud service, and you'll never have to worry about your PC getting friend or dropping your phone and smashing it to bits. Your files are always there and always accessible, as long as you keep them up to date. With multiple copies of files kept throughout numerous servers, it's very unlikely you'll ever lose access to files in the cloud (unless you forget your password), so in many ways, this is the safest backup possible. On the flip side, service outages may leave you without access to your files for extended periods.

Most phones and PCs even come with some form of automatic data backup enabled by default. Microsoft uses OneDrive to back up important folders on your PC, and some phones may offer to back up your photos to a cloud storage service, too.

2 Syncing data

Have the latest versions of your files anywhere

Another big benefit that comes with cloud storage is the ability to have access to the latest version of your files on all your devices. We've already talked about remote access, but this is a bit more than that, because it's not just about saving a file on one device and accessing it on another. From any device you have, you can access your files stored in the cloud and update them,. and those updates will apply to all devices.

With many services, sync clients can even keep offline copies stored on your devices, and when you make changes to the file in the cloud, those changes will automatically sync down to your device, so you always have the latest version available the next time you're offline.

This is a fundamental change to how we think about storing our files, especially as we have an increasing number of devices in our lives. Being able to access and modify those files anywhere and always have the latest version of those files available is increasingly important.

1 Collaboration

Everyone can work on files, even at the same time

Finally, cloud solutions have enabled collaboration in a completely different way. When I was in school, working on a group project usually required everyone to get together at someone's house or the library, but now, you can have your report or PowerPoint presentation in the cloud, and everyone can edit it directly from anywhere.

Not only can you share files for everyone to open on their own time, but services like Google Docs or Microsoft Word (paired with OneDrive) allow you to edit files simultaneously in real time with other people, and you can even see where they are in the document so you always know who's making changes and what changes are being made in real-time.

You can hop on a Discord call at the same time and you have collaboration solution that's not just as effective as getting together in real life, but in some ways more so. Even with everyone together physically, only one person could use a given computer, so not everyone could write down their work at the same time, or you'd have to have separate documents you'd then merge together at the end. Cloud solutions make collaboration far more seamless than just storing files on your PC.

Could we even live without the cloud now?

Cloud technology has dramatically changed how we think about storing and sharing files, to the point where it even enables things like real-time collaboration from anywhere in the world. It's hard to imagine going back to a world where files couldn't be stored in the cloud. While not everyone wants to be dependent on third-party servers to access their files, it's evident there are more benefits than downsides, and cloud technology is only going to get more crucial as time goes on.