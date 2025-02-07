The Raspberry Pi is versatile, affordable, and packed with features that make it an excellent fit for 3D printing. You can use your Pi to monitor your printer remotely, set up automated tasks, and even add some cool features to improve your printing setup.

Whether you have just one printer or a lot of them, a Pi-based project can help you streamline your workflow. Let’s look at a few ideas for integrating a Raspberry Pi with a 3D printer, along with some tips on how each approach can improve your printing experience.

15 Set up OctoPrint on Raspberry Pi

Enjoy remote control and real-time monitoring for smoother 3D printing