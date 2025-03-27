Single-Board Computers are typically the most common recommendation when searching for a tiny device to power your computing projects, though they’re far from the only option. Once you dig past waves of SBCs, you may find yourself looking at a compute module. While they’re just as effective as SBCs at bringing your tinkering fantasies to life, compute modules differ from their comrades in arms (pun intended) in several ways.
The LattePanda Mu is a petite yet powerful x86 compute module
And it even has a functional PCIe slot!