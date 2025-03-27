Single-Board Computers are typically the most common recommendation when searching for a tiny device to power your computing projects, though they’re far from the only option. Once you dig past waves of SBCs, you may find yourself looking at a compute module. While they’re just as effective as SBCs at bringing your tinkering fantasies to life, compute modules differ from their comrades in arms (pun intended) in several ways.

1 SBCs are standalone devices

And can work perfectly fine on their own