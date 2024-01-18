Key Takeaways Protect your phone with a customizable case that adds style without compromising on protection.

Smartphones have become an extension of ourselves, and they follow us wherever we go. That's why it's important to protect your smartphone with a case at all times, especially if you're someone who drops it frequently. It becomes even more vital if you have a modern glass-backed, metal-framed phone that's just waiting to slip out of your hand.

Phone cases get a bad rap, though, as they can add a lot of bulk to your phone and hide the premium finish. But not all phone cases are the same, and you can find some pretty good options out there. In fact, you can even customize the look and feel of your case to make it stand out.

4 Personalize with skins

Easy to customize with plenty of options

If you're tired of using plain cases that don't look particularly interesting, check out some cases with replaceable skins. My quest to find a good customizable case ended when I picked up a Dbrand Grip case for my Pixel 7, along with a set of skins to go on it. I then bought the same case with different skins for my other phones.

Installing a skin on your phone case is better than slapping it directly on your phone since you'll still get protection from the case. Whether we're talking about the added lip around the phone's display or the added grip that lets you keep a good hold on the device, there are plenty of reasons to consider a case for your phone instead of just installing a skin.

Dbrand's Grip case isn't the only option out there that lets you install customizable skins, but the rest of the brands you see on marketplaces like Amazon don't look particularly reliable, with questionable product listings and reviews. The Grip case is the one I actively use and recommend over other options. It's a great way to customize and make your phone stand out.

dbrand Grip case If you're looking for an endlessly customizable case for your phone that also offers great protection, you can't go wrong with Dbrand's Grip case. It offers military-grade impact resistance and a nice texture for a better in-hand feel. You can also customize the back with different skins, so you can keep switching up your phone's look. From $50 at dbrand

3 Use MagSafe accessories

Even a simple wallet attachment goes a long way

It wasn't until recently that we started getting MagSafe cases for Android phones. I'm a big fan of MagSafe and all the standardized phone accessory attachments, and I can't recommend them enough for customization. Not only do they add meaningful features and functions to a phone case, but they also make your device stand out. You can customize these MagSafe cases with plenty of stylish accessories that effortlessly stick to your phone.

I don't care much about the fancy wireless battery packs and chargers that use MagSafe, but I tend to splurge a lot on MagSafe accessories like wallets, kickstands, and other attachments that look good and are also practical.

Mous Limitless 5.0 The Mous Limitless 5.0 case is available for a bunch of popular handsets on the market. You can grab it in different finishes, and they all provide solid protection for your device. The highlight of the Limitless 5.0 case is that it lets you use MagSafe accessories with any phone. From $65 at Amazon

2 Reflect your style with themed cases

Nothing screams custom more

There's hardly an accessory out there that screams "custom" more than a case that pays tribute to your favorite movie or TV show. There's no shortage of custom-themed cases on the market, and you're only a Google search away from finding a case that celebrates your favorite movie or a fictional character.

One brand that immediately comes to my mind is Casetify's Co-Lab collection, which takes everything from popular anime to K-pop stars and puts them on accessories. The best thing about a collection like this is that you can also buy matching cases for your accessories to complete the custom look. Why wouldn't you buy a custom BTS Edition phone charm or a matching BTS-themed Apple Watch band to go with your custom case? Another good way to get in on the themed case trend is by simply buying fandom stickers in solid colors and adding them to your clear or plain case.

One Piece anime stickers This pack contains 150 pcs stickers inspired by One Piece anime. These water-resistant stickers can be used to customize various products, including laptops and smartphone cases. $8 at Amazon

Casetify's BTS Butter Sticker case for iPhone 15 Pro This simple clear case from Casetify is designed in collaboration with BTS. It revives one of the popular tracks by BTS with custom decals, while offering a good amount of protection to your phone. $68 at CASETiFY

1 Get a case with thoughtful extras

Personalized with things that matter to you

If you'd rather customize your case with more meaningful additions than cosmetic ones, don't let anyone stop you from picking up accessories like a carabiner or lanyard. There are plenty of cases out there that either come with these extras or let you add them separately. I add these attachments to my cases occasionally, and I highly recommend them if you need something extra.

I added a kickstand attachment (MagSafe-compatible) to my Galaxy S23 case, while my father prefers using cases like the Supcase UB Pro for his Google Pixel 7, which comes with belt clips and holsters. Customization means different things to different people, and it could be something as simple as accessorizing your case with meaningful extras like a PopSocket, a grip, or a belt clip.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag XT Case for iPhone 15 Promoted pick In partnership with Supcase The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Mag XT is a full-body rugged case that comes with a built-in kickstand. This polycarbonate case has a rugged look, and it offers solid protection to your device. $25 at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Google Pixel 8 Promoted pick In partnership with Supcase The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the best particularly rugged cases you can buy right now. It offers complete 36-degree protection and even comes with a detachable belt clip. $25 at Amazon

PopSocket The PopSocket is a popular phone accessory that can be mounted on the back of any phone case for an added grip when you need it. $10 at Amazon

LoveHandle Pro The LoveHandle Pro is a helpful adhesive strap you can stick to the back of any phone or phone case to get an extra grip as well as to prop up the device for media viewing. $30 at Amazon

Closing thoughts

Smartphone cases have come a long way, and they're no longer just a basic accessory that protects your phone from whatever mishaps life throws at you. A case indeed hides the beautiful fit and finish of your phone, but you can customize it in different ways and make it reflect your personality. It's not about the colors, patterns, and style all the time. Sometimes, what you really need is just a stylishly protected case with just the right features and accessories to help you make the most of your device.