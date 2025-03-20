The taskbar is one of the cornerstones of the Windows UI, and has been for decades, with relatively small changes made throughout the years. Some changes can be for the better, and some are for the worse, but ultimately, the taskbar isn't perfect, and if you want to make the most of your Windows 11 PC, you might need to make some changes to it.

Through both built-in options and third-party apps, there are a few things you can do to make your taskbar work better for you, and the best part is you don't even need to spend any money if you don't want to. Most of the changes listed here can be done for free.

7 Disable the icons you don't need

It takes up a lot of space

Out of the box, the Windows 11 taskbar has a lot of icons that don't have much use for a lot of people. Of course, the Start menu is there and it's justified, but when we get to things like Task View, Widgets, and the search bar, it's not for everyone, and it can just be wasting space considering all these features can be accessed in other ways.

Search is available from within the Start menu and takes the exact same amount of effort to launch, so the search bar is a big waste of space, and Task View is probably much for convenient to use with the Windows + Tab keyuboard shortcut.

Thankfully, all you need to do is right-click the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings, and from there you can disable the built-in icons. You can use that space to pin more of your favorite apps, or simply have more space for your open windows.

6 Disable taskbar grouping

See all your windows more easily

Windows 11 groups all the windows for a given app under the same icon, which saves space on your taskbar, but requires extra clicks and time to switch to the right window if you have a lot of them open. It can be very time consuming and frustrating, but thankfully, you can disable this grouping and make it so that every window shows up individually on the taskbar with the appropriate label.

This is easily done by right-clicking the taskbar and choosing Taskbar settings, and you can then find these options under Taskbar behaviors. Try it and see if it helps speed things up for you.

5 Customize label sizes

Windhawk to the rescue