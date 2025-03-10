We usually spend the whole day moving our cursors across our display while budgeting in Excel, using Word templates, or navigating our web browsers. That's why it makes sense to optimize our cursors so they are easily visible on every background and big enough to track across ultrawide monitors or multi-display setups with massive surface areas.

Luckily, it's easy to tweak your cursor with simple settings to make it bigger, brighter, and faster. While changing your settings, you might also want to add some tweaking software to use your mouse's features to their full potential. If you'd like to work faster and more efficiently, you can try these six ways to customize your cursor.

6 Change the cursor size

Size does matter

The easiest way to make your cursor more visible is by adjusting its size to make it bigger. Everyone has different tastes, so you must change it to what works best for you. Generally, cursors that are too small can be harder to track, while cursors that are too big can be distracting and lose some precision when clicking on smaller icons. I usually set my cursor to three because it's the Goldilocks size for me.

Changing the mouse cursor size in Windows 11 is easy. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Mouse > Mouse > Mouse pointer and touch. Then, navigate to Size and adjust it between one and fifteen to find your perfect size.

5 Change the cursor color

Make it stand out on any background