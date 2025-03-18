Memory is one of the most crucial components in any computer, and the thing is that it's often overlooked when eyeing up new upgrades. With an increasing number of demanding applications and the need for seamless multitasking, especially for enthusiasts, dual-channel RAM is an absolute must. If your RAM isn't in dual-channel mode or you only have one stick of RAM to begin with, here are some of the benefits you're missing out on.

4 Increased memory bandwidth

Your PC now has two options for accessing memory

The memory controller for your RAM is optimized to access two channels at a time to retrieve and move around data (at least in the case of conventional consumer-grade motherboards). If you look in your motherboard's manual and go to the RAM section, it will probably clearly lay out where you should put your RAM if you have multiple sticks.

The reason for this is fairly simple. Your motherboard's memory controller is limited in the speed it can access each channel, so if you have two sticks in the same channel then you're only reaching half of the potential bandwidth possible. If you have two sticks of RAM, each in their own channel, then data can be read from the CPU at potentially up to twice the speed of a single-channel configuration, as it can utilize one while the other is busy.

In other words, even if you think you have a dual-channel configuration, it's always worth checking in your motherboard's manual to be sure! You could be leaving free additional performance on the table.

3 Improved gaming performance

Improved lows and even improved performance in CPU-bound games