Excel is a fantastic piece of software that's very powerful, and you can use it to automate parts of your life on a day-to-day basis. There's a bit of a learning curve, but most of those things that Excel can do can be enabled with templates, meaning that you won't need to do much to get it working.

4 Excel can make a great to-do list

Manage your daily tasks

With Excel, you can build your own to-do-list with ease. There are a ton of task management apps out there, and they can make it harder to keep up with deadlines and priorities in some instances. Excel is pretty straightforward and easy to follow, which is why it makes sense to build a to-do list.

If you want to make your own Excel to-do-list, it's pretty easy but a bit time-consuming, though there are a lot of Excel templates that you can choose from to make it easier if you need to do build a to-do-list but want to do it without putting in the time investment to building your own.

3 Make a back to school planner

Great for students

If you're on your way back to college or school, then a back to school planner in Excel is a great way to help you get together exactly what you need and automate the process as much as you can. There are countless templates out there with pre-filled options for you, but the idea is that you can create a list of things that you need and check them off as you go.

If you're on your way back to education and looking for a way to keep on top of what you need to bring with you, then a back to school planner in Excel is a great way to do just that.

2 Track your finances and calculate a daily spending budget

Make it easier to reign in your spending

Excel can also be an excellent tool for tracking your finances and setting a daily or monthly spending budget. With a simple spreadsheet, you can categorize your expenses, input your income, and monitor your spending habits in real time. This can help you identify where you're overspending and make adjustments accordingly.

There are numerous pre-made templates available that can help you track bills, debts, savings goals, and everyday expenses. By automating calculations, Excel can instantly show you how much you have left in your budget after each expense. This is especially helpful for those trying to save money or stick to a financial plan.

1 Health planner

Track your health metrics

Excel is a fantastic tool for keeping a detailed record of your health data. You can set up a health tracker to log important health metrics such as your weight, blood pressure, heart rate, glucose levels, and calorie intake over time. You can then have a comprehensive overview of your health progress and can spot any patterns or changes in your well-being.

On top of that, you can use formulas to calculate averages, track changes, and even set goals for weight loss, fitness improvement, or diet adjustments. You can create graphs and charts that show trends over time, giving you a visual representation of your progress. For example, you could see how your blood pressure has changed over the last few months or monitor fluctuations in your weight on a weekly basis.