Microsoft Excel is one of the most popular tools out there for number-crunching. However, there are a plethora of other ways you can use the software and get the most out of it. For instance, I am a freelancer who works with multiple clients. I use Excel for everything from managing my projects and tracking my progress to generating invoices and maintaining a database of potential leads. In fact, it's the only app I use to manage my work -- eliminating the need for a dedicated project management tool.

If your workflow also resembles mine - in the sense that you, too, work with multiple clients, have different deliverables every week, create multiple invoices every month, and keep track of your expenses for tax purposes - here are some of the best ways you can take advantage of Microsoft Excel and make it your custom super-app!

8 Maintaining a repository of completed work

Track your rates and convert currencies

I'm a writer and I contribute to three different websites. I write multiple articles in a week, and it's important for me to make a note of all the articles I write since I need to add them to my invoice at the end of each month. So, as soon as I publish an article, I add the details about it to an Excel sheet. The publishing date, title of the article, link to the article, and the corresponding rate that I got paid for that particular article.

At the end of the rate column, I have the sum formula that calculates the total revenue generated from the articles that I've written for each publication. This way, I can simply enter this value on my invoice instead of manually calculating how much the number adds up to. As a bonus, the adjacent cell has a currency conversion formula using the Currencies data type in Excel. This is because I get paid in USD, but I live in India, where the currency is INR. Using this function, I get a real-time view of my earnings in my local currency.

7 Generating a visual representation of the progress of work

Know how much work is pending