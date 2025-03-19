It's fun to criticize all the things Microsoft has done wrong with Windows 11, but the truth is many aspects of the operating system have improved with this latest iteration. Both through the initial Windows 11 launch and subsequent feature updates, File Explorer has consistently improved in a wide range of ways compared to previous releases, much like other parts of the OS, such as Notepad and the Snipping Tool.

It's good to recognize these improvements so we understand what we'd like to change and what we'd like to carry forward as we move into the future, so here are a few things that Windows 11's File Explorer does better than previous versions.

6 Simplified context menus

They look nicer and they're more useful