Finder is Apple’s built-in file manager for macOS, but the problem is that sometimes it just misses the mark. There isn’t much customization available, and it still doesn’t offer a dual pane view. Luckily, you aren’t stuck permanently with Finder. You can always switch to a third-party file manager. And while there are a bunch of alternatives out there, ForkLift might just be the right choice.

It's easy-to-use, customizable interface, and seamless server connections make file management easier. Still not sure if it’s worth the switch? Here are five reasons why ForkLift is the perfect Finder replacement.

5 Enhanced user interface

Twice the view, half the hassle!

ForkLift improves on Finder's limitations with its dual-pane interface. Unlike Finder’s single-pane view, ForkLift allows users to manage two directories side-by-side, making file transfers, organization, and comparisons easy. As a result, you do not need to switch between windows constantly, which improves your workflow efficiency.

Features like drag-and-drop transfers, customizable layouts, and intuitive navigation make file operations easy with ForkLift. You can compare, merge, and organize files between folders without opening multiple Finder windows. Again, you can set the dual panes to horizontal or vertical to match your preference or screen setup, making file management faster and easier for large projects or everyday tasks.

4 Advanced file management

Pause, queue, and sync because your time matters

ForkLift offers more control over file transfers than you’ll get with Finder. You can pause and resume transfers, prioritize important files, and schedule tasks for off-peak hours. Additionally, you get built-in compression, extraction, and folder syncing to ensure efficient data handling when managing large-scale operations. Consequently, you get full control over file transfers, making ForkLift ideal for managing complex workflows.

Beyond transfers, Forklift features file management tools like drag-and-drop operations, batch processing, and advanced file synchronization. This app can help you save time by renaming files in bulk, tagging content, and previewing files without opening them. Moreover, Forklift’s remote editing support simplifies workflows for developers, while quick comparison tools ensure data consistency to help you boost productivity on your Mac.

Related How much is a file manager worth? I've mentioned before that I'm a little averse to spending money on PC software, even when it's something I genuinely love using. The most recent example is File Pilot, a file manager for Windows that just launched its first public beta, and this beta is available for free. But the final release will be paid. The developer announced a price tag of $40 for a lifetime license with one year of updates, or $200 for lifetime updates, and I just have to wonder how many people are buying into this kind of thing. I've heard from many readers that love other paid file managers like Directory Opus, but I I have to imagine this is still a small subset of users. Is there enough of a market to make this a sustainable business?

3 Customizable workspace

Customize themes, shortcuts, and tabs like a pro