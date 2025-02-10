Microsoft introduced the new Outlook app on Windows 11, which is impressive and has outstanding functionality. Even if you prefer the old version and want to use this trick to keep your PC free of the new Outlook, the new email app is worth a second look, since that won’t last forever, as Microsoft will inevitably patch the loophole. Plus, the latest version can help you stay productive throughout your day.

Note that this article covers the free Outlook app that comes preinstalled on Windows, not the Microsoft 365 version (Office proper), for which you pay a subscription fee to use it in conjunction with other Office apps and increased OneDrive storage. The new version of Outlook combines Mail, Calendar, and Microsoft To-Do in a centralized app. The app also includes links to online versions of Office apps. So, here is a look at what you can expect from the new version, including tips for having an efficient email experience.

7 Deactivate automatic reading

Know which messages you have read

The new Outlook will mark emails as read if briefly clicked by default. However, if you have a busy inbox, that can easily cause problems with knowing what’s being read or not. Sure, you can mark messages as unread, but that takes time. Luckily, you can easily change this functionality. Launch the Outlook app and head to Settings -> Mail -> Message handling. In the right column, select the Don’t automatically mark items as read option, and when making any changes, ensure you click the Save button.

Related How to sign out of Outlook Signing out of the Outlook apps isn't as straightforward as you would expect.

6 Streamline email notifications

Focus on the essentials

As many Windows users are away, desktop notifications can be distracting, annoying, and decrease productivity. If you only want to manage emails during certain times of the day, you can customize how Outlook notifications appear. Head to Settings -> General -> Notifications and choose the notifications you want to receive from the Outlook app.

For instance, you can keep mail notifications while disabling them for calendar events. You can also disable Outlook notifications altogether. Also, for the notifications you keep, it’s possible to customize how they appear on your desktop and whether a sound plays with them.

5 Recall email messages

For those “oops” moments