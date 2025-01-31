Stringing is a common issue that 3D printing enthusiasts encounter. It occurs when the printer’s nozzle shoots out tiny strands of material as it moves between different parts of a print. These strands can leave behind unwanted wisps of filament that mar the surface finish and make cleanup a pain.

The good news is there are several ways to fix stringing. Through patience and experimentation with various slicer settings, you can save time, money, and effort in the long run by eliminating that stringing problem once and for all.

10 Tweak your overall print speed

Finding a balance between time and quality