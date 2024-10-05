Keyboard enthusiasts looking to pick up their next high-end board now have a choice to make: magnetic or mechanical? It's true that Hall effect keyboards, which use magnets and sensors rather than traditional mechanical switches, have been around for a while. The technology has been around for decades. However, the emergence of software features like Rapid Trigger and Snap Tap helped make Hall effect keyboards mainstream, and they're now a top option for people looking to upgrade their typing and gaming experiences.

But make no mistake: the best mechanical keyboards are here to stay. They still have advantages over those with magnetic switches, and many longtime mechanical keyboard users might actually find a Hall effect board to be a downgrade. Let's break down three ways that each switch type reigns supreme, and hopefully help you figure out which one is right for you.

6 Hall effect keyboards are the winner in speed

Rapid Trigger and Snap Tap are real benefits to using a magnetic board

The Yunzii RT75 (top) next to an Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard (right).

A few undeniable benefits of using a Hall effect keyboard are getting faster speed and more responsiveness. Mechanical keyboards require a complete actuation to trigger a movement or action, but that isn't the case with magnetic keyboards. They use a magnet and a sensor on the PCB that can actuate without being fully pressed down. In fact, as we'll get to later, you can set a custom actuation distance between 0.1mm and 0.4mm based on your preferences.

More importantly, magnetic key switches don't need to return to their starting point before they can be actuated again, so they can be used for quicker presses in rapid succession. That's part of how features like Rapid Trigger and Snap Tap make it possible to use Hall effect keyboards for in-game movements that feel impossibly fast. Rapid Trigger will automatically reset the switch as soon as the typist starts to let go of it, while Snap Tap will let you press a key again before you release another.

This functionality makes even the cheapest magnetic keyboards, like the Yunzii RT75, feel faster than the most expensive mechanical keyboards.

5 Mechanical keyboards are still the best for customization

Hot-swappable mechanical keyboards have far more switch options

Mechanical keyboards can be built from the ground up, and even top pre-built mechanical keyboards are starting to feature hot-swappable switches. These allow the user to replace the keycaps and the actual switches without soldering, making for easy customization. You can change the feel, type, or brand of your switch without replacing the whole keyboard. Plus, if a switch goes bad, you can replace that one switch rather than throw away the whole keyboard.

In theory, Hall effect keyboards can offer the same level of customization. However, that isn't exactly the case, since not every magnetic keyboard has the pinholes required to support the vast majority of magnetic or mechanical switches out there. Additionally, since mainstream magnetic switches are a relatively new trend, there aren't nearly as many options available as there are for mechanical boards.

Related Changing your mechanical keyboard's hot-swappable switches is easier than it sounds Having hot-swappable switches allows you to customize your keyboard and change out broken switches with ease

4 Hall effect keyboards have dynamic actuation points

The possibilities are endless when you can change a keyboard's actuation force

Close

Another point in the win column for Hall effect keyboards is their support for dynamic actuation points. Since these magnetic switches do not have a set actuation distance, you can customize the actuation force in software. Essentially, you are customizing how close the magnet in the switch has to get to the sensor before the key actuates. These can be set anywhere between 0.1mm and 0.4mm, but why is that useful? For one, you can set a low actuation force for high-speed gaming and a higher actuation force for a better typing experience.

If you want to really get crazy, you can do some wild things with Hall effect keyboards using software. For example, you can program layered actions to a specific actuation force, making a single key responsible for multiple unique actions. For those who love macros, a Hall effect keyboard could help your customization and productivity efforts.

Related Keychron Q1 HE review: The quietest and smoothest keyboard I've typed on Keychron's Q1 HE is its first keyboard with analog switches, and it's a complete home run for typing or gaming.

3 Mechanical keyboards have clicky and tactile switch options

If you love the sound and feel of mechanical keyboards, you'll be wanting more

The first thing you'll notice after typing on a Hall effect keyboard for the first time is that it just feels different from a traditional mechanical keyboard. That's because it is. Mechanical keyboard switches have a fixed actuation point and connect directly to a PCB, and that adds natural tactile feedback to the experience. Magnetic switches don't work the same way, since they have dynamic actuation points and the magnet in the switch doesn't need to touch the sensor on the PCB.

A consequence of this design and technology is that tactile and clicky switch types are essentially nonexistant for Hall effect keyboards. It's not inconceivable that a clicky or tactile switch option could exist for a magnetic keyboard, but those mechanisms would effectively eliminate the option to set a custom actuation point. As such, if you want the sound or feel of a mechanical keyboard, you'll want to stick with mechanical switch mechanisms.

2 Hall effect keyboards are more durable

Remember how I said that magnetic key switches never need to directly make contact with the Hall effect sensor? Well, this inherently makes Hall effect keyboards more durable than mechanical keyboards. Dead switches are somewhat common in the world of mechanical keyboards, but on the flip side, it's very easy to keep a hot-swappable mechanical keyboard up and running for a decade or more. Still, the chances of a magnetic sensor going bad on a Hall effect keyboard is much lower than that of a mechanical switch. Fewer moving parts and less contact creates more durability in this case.

1 Mechanical keyboards offer quality at every price point

Or, you can even build your own from scratch