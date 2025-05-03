We all know that SSDs are significantly faster than traditional mechanical hard drives, but that doesn't mean you should completely disregard HDDs in 2025. Considering SSDs have become very affordable over the past decade, it makes sense why you'd want to ditch HDDs altogether. After all, they're sluggish for your primary OS drive or launching modern AAA games, so many people may struggle to justify their existence in modern PCs.

However, there are a few areas where HDDs still shine in a market that's dominated by blazing-fast NVMe SSDs. Whether you're archiving massive media libraries, backing up critical data, or simply looking to stretch your storage dollars, a mechanical drive may still be worth considering. So, let's discuss the various scenarios where a traditional HDD can still add meaningful value to your modern PC, even if they're too slow for performance-oriented workflows.

Related 5 HDD myths that you shouldn't believe HDDs might be on their way out, but these myths are still alive

4 Terabytes of storage for cheap

SSDs just can't compete with HDDs in terms of cost per TB