Docker has transformed how applications are built and deployed, making it easy to package software into portable, self-contained units. But once you have a containerized application, where do you run it? While local environments are great for development and testing, you may need online hosting for production applications, team collaboration, or scalability.

There are several ways to host Docker containers online, each offering different levels of control, automation, and scalability. The right solution depends on your project requirements, budget, and technical expertise. Let’s explore four of the best ways to host Docker containers online.

4 Fully managed container services

Effortless scaling