Whether you’re building a second brain, or just trying to keep your thoughts organized in one place, Obsidian makes the entire process feel remarkably intuitive and deeply rewarding. Its powerful local-first approach means your notes are stored safely on your device, giving you complete control over your content. But that same strength also presents a challenge — your notes are locked into a single device unless you actively find a way to share or access them remotely.

Over the past few months, I’ve been exploring various ways to take my Obsidian notes online. My goal wasn’t just about sharing them with others; it was about making them accessible on the go, ensuring seamless access across multiple devices, and having a reliable backup that extended beyond my desktop. Fortunately, there are several excellent options out there, ranging from simple, built-in solutions to highly customizable open-source workflows. Here’s a look at four of the most effective ways to host your Obsidian notes online, each catering to different needs and levels of technical expertise.

4 Obsidian Publish

The effortless official way