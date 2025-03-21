3D printing is not merely a hobby but also a great way to print useful and functional objects at home. Not only is this a fun way to explore several interesting models that can add value to your home, but also an avenue to save money, since there are several objects you can print in a few minutes instead of heading to a store to buy them. Moreover, you may not find specific parts or accessories if they are of unusual sizes. In such situations, 3D printing is an excellent solution since you can design and model pretty much any object irrespective of its dimensions.

Owing to this, I have started 3D printing most parts or tools that I need around the house. From a broken door stopper to a nut and bolt of a specific size I needed for my desk, you'll find 3D-printed parts all around the house. In fact, the wallet I carry is also 3D-printed! These functional prints have helped me save a decent amount of money over the years, to a point where I've probably recovered the initial investment I made to purchase my printer. If you have a 3D printer, or you plan on buying one soon, here are some ways in which I save money using my 3D printer so you can do it too!

Related 5 PC parts you didn't know you could 3D print If you custom-build your PCs and have a 3D printer, you can print these parts instead of buying them

5 Fix items with replacement parts

Repair, don't replace

I have a cupboard from Ikea and just the other day when opening it, I realized the hinge was on the verge of giving up. I searched online and found that it's a common issue with some variants. While figuring out the solution, I chanced upon a user who had a similar issue and solved it with a simple 3D printed part that mounts on top of the hinge. I hope you get the idea. Without a 3D printer, I would have to go hunting for that exact hinge to replace, which would take up a alot of my time and would definitely end up being more expensive.

Similarly, you'll find hundreds if not thousands of models on online 3D printing websites that can be used to repair commonly found objects like door handles, tripods, bookshelves, taps, shower heads, etc. All you have to do is head to all the popular websites that host models, like Printables, Thingiverse, or Makerworld, and search for the object that you want to repair. You should find a ton of useful models.

No need to hunt for the right size

My Creality Ender 3 S1 Pro printer didn't come with an auto-leveler by default, so I had to purchase Creality's CR touch probe to automatically level my bed. Now, I decided to modify it further by adding a Z-offset, which involves printing an additional part that needs to be screwed on to the printer head. The way the CR touch probe attaches to that part is using M4 nuts. Now, I only had a single M4 nut at home, but I needed two. So, naturally, I tried looking for a readymade model of the exact size and, unsurprisingly, I found several of them.

Once I found the right fit, all I had to do was print it and use it to screw the probe in place. Before I printed the nut, I wanted to make sure the dimensions of it matched the one I already had. The way I checked this is by using a Vernier caliper that I also 3D printed! You see, there are a ton of tools and small parts like screws, nuts, bolts, etc., that you can print to save yourself the hassle of heading to a store to buy them.

3 Organize your home

With shelves and containers

Keeping your belongings organized can be a hassle without the right equipment. You can always head out to your local Home Depot and pick up some shelves or cabinets. However, that's too generic. If you have a 3D printer, there are a ton of tools and products that you can print and use to organize and segregate your stuff at home. A few that I've used are wall planks like shelves that need to be screwed in to the wall, drawer separators to create multiple sections inside drawers, and kitchen containers with labels to store condiments.

There are several other models readily available that can be printed and used across the house or in your office. If you're running out of storage, you can print drawers that can be mounted under the table. They take up no space on the desk while also offering sufficient space to store small items and belongings. These are all additional expenses when bought from a store. When printing at home, you only have to bear minimal costs of the filament being used.

2 Make gifts and toys for your loved ones

Great for last-minute gifting

Whether you forgot to pick up a gift for your loved one on their special day, or you just don't want to spend on an expensive item, all you need is a 3D printer and some time in hand to print a customized, fun gift. Vases, fidget toys, toys for pets, jewelry, wallets -- you name it, you can print it. There are a ton of models for every object mentioned here, plus more choices for what you want to print.

You can also pick a model based on the theme of the gift. There are Valentine's Day gifts for your girlfriend, birthday presents for friends, and casual items like customized keychains and coasters for friends you're meeting after a while. Of course, these gifts cannot replace more expensive items, but they can help you save money when you're looking to gift something small, since you won't have to purchase it from a store.

Related 10 last-minute gifts you can 3D print Forgot to buy a gift? You can print one at home!

1 Upgrade things around you

From your car to your gardening equipment

There are a ton of designers online who have come up with some insane 3D models to upgrade your existing products. For instance, there are car trash cans that can be placed in the cup holder, special gardening tools that you can use for your home garden, funnels of different sizes that you can use in the kitchen, etc. If you love modding and experimenting, you can even print Raspberry Pi accessories and cases, or prototypes of products you're developing.

Essentially, these are small and handy accessories that you can attach or use in tandem with products you already use. Normally, these are accessories that are available to purchase on online platforms like Amazon. They're generally cheap, but why spend any money when you can print all of them for free?

Recover the cost of your 3D printer in no time

While purchasing a 3D printer can involve a steep cost depending on which printer you pick, you can quickly recover it by printing items that you use regularly instead of buying them. Moreover, filament costs are not as high if you stick to using PLA or PETG. So, the next time you break something at home, consider printing a part to fix it instead of replacing the entire item or buying a replacement part from a store!