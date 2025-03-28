3D printing is not only a fun hobby but also an excellent way to produce a ton of functional tools and accessories that can be used around the house. Apart from printing new objects and items, though, 3D printing can also be used to fix broken items, add additional features to existing objects, and make the most out of what you already have lying around at home. Not only is this a great way to save some money, but also a good way to contribute to saving the environment.

Instead of throwing away older items that may be broken or no longer useful, you can employ these techniques to give them a new lease of life using your 3D printer. I've put together a list of some ways I use my 3D printer to upcycle broken stuff, so that you can create your own list of items at home that you want to resurrect! You can also use these pointers as references and come up with creative ways to fix the broken stuff you have lying around.

5 Replacement parts for doors and drawers

From knobs to stoppers

I somehow keep breaking different parts of my bedroom door, knowingly or unknowingly. The first time, it was a part of the knob. Now, it's the door stopper used to keep the door open in place without it slamming shut by itself. When the knob broke, I found a simple door knob model online that I printed and screwed into my door. I lost out on the locking functionality, but I don't lock my bedroom door anyhow, so it didn't matter to me.

Similarly, I picked from several door-stopper designs this time, found one that was well-designed, and downloaded the model. However, it was slightly small for the size of my door, so I blew it up slightly using my slicer and printed it at 140%. The result was an absolutely perfect door stopper that works like it was made for my specific door. It holds the door well and hasn't given up yet despite being in use every single day for the past couple of weeks. 3D printed parts aren't just functional but also quite durable if printed using the right materials. I would recommend printing replacement parts like these in PETG over PLA for added rigidity.

4 Reuse broken 3D prints for filament

Failed prints aren't useless after all

As a beginner, I used to have a ton of failed prints -- all at different stages. While some points would fail on the first layer itself, other times, I would have my prints failing at 80-90% completion. Apart from the grief that they cause, failed prints generate a massive amount of wastage that needs to be discarded -- or not. I recently figured out how you can recycle and reuse unfinished 3D prints to create filament.

This filament can then be rolled into spools and used for printing other objects. Now, the process is rather long, intimidating, and tedious, but it's very much possible if you want to recycle your prints into something meaningful. An easier way to do this would be to take all your printing waste to Printerior Designs, who will recycle it for you and provide you with store credit to purchase new filament from them. Interestingly, you can also convert PET bottles into filaments with the right equipment. You can read more about it in the article linked below.

3 Fix broken furniture with brackets and holders

Don't throw that broken chair away... yet

I have a set of chairs at home that I got from a local furniture store at an excellent price. While they look great, they're not the most durable chairs out there. As a result, a couple of chairs have shaky legs that don't inspire confidence to sit on them. Before I took it back to the shop to see if they could do something, I decided to try using my 3D printer to fix the issue. I printed a bracket that goes around one of the legs and connects to the other one using a bar. The other end snaps onto the other leg. This way, the bar acts like a holder that keeps both legs together.

Surprisingly, the chair is perfectly functional now with this workaround. Similarly, if a part of your couch, table, or wardrobe is broken, you can print support systems or workarounds to hold it together. There are several models readily available for popular furniture from Ikea. If you can't find something for your specific piece of furniture, you can make changes to existing designs or design your own part.

2 Repurpose broken lamps

Give your lamps a pretty makeover

Although most 3D printing filament is opaque, you can print some pretty cool-looking lamp shades for your lights if the existing lamp shade breaks. There's everything from functional designs that distribute the light output evenly to fancy designs that are purely there to improve your room's esthetics.

You will also find models that cater to lamps of different shapes and sizes, so pick the design you like the most and use your favorite slicer to vary the cavity size based on your specific lamp. Also, make sure you're using the right color of filament based on what you want the color of the light throw to be.

1 Pieces for board games and other everyday objects

Let your creativity shine

Losing the pawns in a board game can be disappointing -- unless you have a 3D printer and a couple of minutes. From chess pieces to ornaments for Dungeons and Dragons, you name it, and you will find models that you can print to play those games. You can even print a pair of dice if you don't have them already.

Apart from game pieces, you can also print accessories for tools that can not only fix breakages but also improve the item while doing so. For instance, I found a model designed for a broken hammer that added the handle back into place while also making it more grippy than before. As a bonus, it also made it look like Thor's hammer. This way, you can fix broken objects while also making them more fun.

Don't let anything go to waste

It's easy to throw away broken stuff or call a professional to repair it. However, in both of these instances, you are incurring a monetary loss. Throwing away a broken item means losing all the money you paid for it, while a repair can cost anywhere from 30-50% of the original product cost, depending on what it is. By 3D-printing the broken parts yourself at home, you can save a substantial amount of money, plus save the item from going into a landfill. It's a win-win.