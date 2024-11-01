Formerly known as Windows Store, the Microsoft Store has come a long way. That said, even with frequent updates, UI enhancements, and a decent collection of apps and games, it still leaves a lot to be desired. It often feels clunky, lacks essential features, and falls short of expectations. In this post, I will outline key improvements that could transform the Microsoft Store into an ultimate hub for all things on Windows.

From performance improvements and a tight grip on quality control, to faster download speeds and better stability, here are the changes that could make the Microsoft Store truly shine.

7 Enhanced performance

It’s quite frustrating when the Microsoft Store feels sluggish, even on a fast internet connection. At times, pages take forever to load, whether you are browsing apps, checking for updates, or viewing your library. This delay disrupts the flow and makes browsing a chore.

Although Microsoft has executed animations well in the Store, they occasionally seem excessive on older hardware. Aside from an AMD-powered Windows desktop and an HP Spectre convertible, I also have a MacBook Pro M1 Pro in my workflow. I've found that the Mac App Store surely performs better with smoother navigation.

By prioritizing performance enhancements, Microsoft can make the Store feel snappy and responsive, even on modest hardware. It would ultimately encourage users to explore the Store more often.

6 Robust app quality control

While the Microsoft Store offers many excellent apps and games, some can be buggy, duplicates of well-known titles, or outright misleading. For example, when you search for Canva, you will also find courses selling Canva tutorials in the Microsoft Store.

Also, the software giant should stop hosting PWAs (progressive web apps) on the Microsoft Store. These are simply web wrappers and are available via a simple click when you visit the respective website. These apps are nowhere close to native Windows apps and don’t deserve a place in the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft needs to have comprehensive guidelines for app submissions, including specific requirements for functionality and performance.

I’m not sure if it’s a regional problem, but at times, the Microsoft Store feels painfully slow at downloading and updating apps and games. Nobody likes looking at never-ending loading indicators during installation, especially when you are eager to use a new app or game.

Even with a fast internet connection, downloads from the Microsoft Store can crawl. This is particularly noticeable with larger apps or games, where download times can stretch into hours. Most users simply give up after a while and move to the web to download the installer file.

2:58 Related 10 essential apps you should install on your new PC Just got a new Windows PC? Here are 10 apps you should install to help you make the most of it.

4 Improved review system

Microsoft should work on improving the review system in the Microsoft Store. After all, reviews are the first thing that users look for when dealing with unknown apps and games. Typically, the most helpful review is displayed first, but it often doesn't provide the best insight.

Also, it doesn’t display the exact date and uses random timelines like about a month ago, 2 months ago, about a year ago, etc. It is impossible to identify which version of the app the review pertains to. So, you have no idea whether the developer has improved the app or game based on the feedback.

3 Increased stability

Aside from performance improvements, Microsoft should also focus on overall Store stability. I can’t recall how many times I have encountered crashes, freezes, and error messages while dealing with large titles in the Microsoft Store.

Another frustrating aspect arises when you deal with dozens of app and game updates. As the company handles Microsoft Store updates within the store itself, the system restarts the app during installation, which disrupts the update process for other applications. A stable Store will encourage users to engage with the platform more confidently.

2 Promote hidden gems

The Microsoft Store is home to a vast library of apps, but many excellent apps remain undiscovered and underappreciated. The company’s home page is mostly dominated by popular titles like WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, Microsoft 365, VLC, Call of Duty, and other such heavyweights.

Showcasing hidden gems would enrich the Store's variety, revealing the wide range of apps beyond the top choices. Like the App Store, Microsoft should also introduce an editor’s pick or feature a different hidden gem each week or month, giving it prominent placement on the Store's homepage or in a dedicated section. It would be a win-win situation for both the users and developers.

Related 5 apps you should be using instead of the default ones on Windows 11 If you're tired of using the default Windows applications, then you should give these 5 alternatives a try

1 Bring more developers onboard

While the Microsoft Store has been around since Windows 8, it still misses some of the prominent titles. For example, Google Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser, is still absent from the Microsoft Store. Many third-party email clients, remote desktop software, note-taking apps, and password managers are also not available from the Store.

The Windows maker needs to convince and bring more developers to the Microsoft Store so that users don’t need to flock to the web to download them.

Wake up, Microsoft! Your Store needs these things

The Microsoft Store has the potential to be so much more than it currently is. By implementing these improvements, Microsoft can easily deliver a thriving ecosystem that benefits both users and developers. Aside from paid apps and games, the Microsoft Store also hosts some pretty robust software solutions. Among them, here are the best productivity tools to supercharge your day.